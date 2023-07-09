Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Are Engaged: Inside Their Road to Romance

Watch : Could Logan Paul's Pokemon Card Be Worth $1M After Fight?!

Not a prank—Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are engaged.

The YouTuber, 28, and the Danish model, 31, confirmed the news July 9, sharing an Instagram post containing a photo of him proposing on one knee by the waters of Lake Como, Italy earlier this month. The captioned the pic, "Engaged to my best friend." They also posted pics of themselves kissing.

News of the couple's engagement comes more than a month after Logan and Nina celebrated their first dating anniversary. On May 17, the WWE wrestler paid tribute to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star on Instagram, sharing images of the two together and writing, "One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal."

Throughout their one-year relationship, Logan and Nina have rarely posted pics of each other on social media. The influencer made their romance Instagram official in December 2022 when he shared several couple's photos, writing, "lucky me @ninaagdal."

This past April, Nina posted a photo of the two cuddling during a romantic dinner. "Obsessed with this boy," she wrote, while Logan commented, "im a man."