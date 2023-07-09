Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Are Engaged: Inside Their Road to Romance

Not a prank—Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are engaged.
The YouTuber, 28, and the Danish model, 31, confirmed the news July 9, sharing an Instagram post containing a photo of him proposing on one knee by the waters of Lake Como, Italy earlier this month. The captioned the pic, "Engaged to my best friend." They also posted pics of themselves kissing.
News of the couple's engagement comes more than a month after Logan and Nina celebrated their first dating anniversary. On May 17, the WWE wrestler paid tribute to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star on Instagram, sharing images of the two together and writing, "One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal."
Throughout their one-year relationship, Logan and Nina have rarely posted pics of each other on social media. The influencer made their romance Instagram official in December 2022 when he shared several couple's photos, writing, "lucky me @ninaagdal."
This past April, Nina posted a photo of the two cuddling during a romantic dinner. "Obsessed with this boy," she wrote, while Logan commented, "im a man."
In January, Logan spoke about his relationship with Nina, who he dubbed his "Danish Delight," in a YouTube video. "I love this girl," he said. "She is so great for me. She's just kind of the same person as me."
He joked, "You know, we f--k hard."
Logan continued, "I had considered myself a hopeless romantic incapable of finding love or falling in love. Turns out I was wrong."
The model, he said, changed his life. "She's been on this journey with me and I hope she's gonna be on it with me for a very long time to come. I love you Nina."
In February, Nina recalled her and Logan's love story to The Daily Front Row. "We met at an event in NYC," she said. "I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him. I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back."
She continued, "He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"
Both Logan and Nina have been in relationships with other celebs before. The model, who has also modeled for Victoria's Secret, has in past years dated celebrities such as Adam Levine, The Wanted singer Max George and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Logan was previously linked romantically to actress Chloe Bennet and also dated Josie Canseco for several months in 2020.