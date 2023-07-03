YouTuber Grace Helbig Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

YouTuber Grace Helbig is facing a major health battle.
The influencer, who hosted The Grace Helbig Show on E! in 2015, announced in a July 3 YouTube video that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"It's called triple-positive breast cancer and from every doctor or medical professional or person that has any knowledge about cancer, they have said it is super treatable, it is highly beatable," the 37-year-old said. "We are going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good."
Grace said she was given her diagnosis about a month ago after undergoing testing following her annual women's exam with her gynecologist.
"I had sort of noticed a weird lump in my left breast but I really had to talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment because I thought that I was just a stupid little girl that didn't know how girl bodies worked, and it's probably just muscle tissue. Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her."
The influencer said that her doctor also thought the lump was abnormal and gave her a list of surgical physicians. She saw one of them and underwent a mammogram, an ultrasound and a biopsy. Grace said that she was told her cancer was graded at stage 2A and that her treatment plan consists of six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and hormonal therapy.
"I even got my port placement in my arm yesterday," she said, "which is basically like a little Nano Pet-looking device that they embed in the skin under your arm so that when you start chemo, you can just be hooked up to the machine, like a little Roomba and a charging station. So, cute. Which obviously made this process much more real, which made me much more eager to tell you."
Grace, who married Elliott Morgan last October, said she is "so incredibly thankful to have an amazing husband and incredible family and friends who have been already so helpful."
She added, "Elliot and I got married last fall and I really cashed in on the 'in sickness and in health' part of our vows, I think, way quicker than he expected."
Elliot shared Grace's YouTube video on his Instagram Stories, adding three red heart emojis.
Grace said she is "doing okay" after "a hard few weeks" since she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She added, "I'm ready to take this on and I know I can take this on. I just have to take it one step at a time."