YouTuber Grace Helbig Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

YouTuber Grace Helbig is facing a major health battle.

The influencer, who hosted The Grace Helbig Show on E! in 2015, announced in a July 3 YouTube video that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It's called triple-positive breast cancer and from every doctor or medical professional or person that has any knowledge about cancer, they have said it is super treatable, it is highly beatable," the 37-year-old said. "We are going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good."

Grace said she was given her diagnosis about a month ago after undergoing testing following her annual women's exam with her gynecologist.

"I had sort of noticed a weird lump in my left breast but I really had to talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment because I thought that I was just a stupid little girl that didn't know how girl bodies worked, and it's probably just muscle tissue. Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her."