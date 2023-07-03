Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian's latest maternity style rocks.
The pregnant Kardashians star joined her husband Travis Barker in Denver this weekend ahead of his band Blink-182's concert in the city July 3 and shared pics from her trip, including a mirror selfie taken in an elevator, on her Instagram Story July 2.
The Poosh founder, who is expecting the couple's first baby together and her fourth child overall, showcased her baby bump in a rocker girl outfit—a white Beastie Boys Licensed to Ill 1987 Tour T-shirt that showed a hint of belly, paired with a black, full-length trench coat and matching leggings and platform lace-up boots.
Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy publicly June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, during which she parodied the band's hit 1999 music video "All the Small Things" by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" while the drummer, 47, and the rest of the group performed onstage.
The Lemme supplements founder—who shares kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick—and the musician—father to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17—announced at a rock concert-themed sex reveal party in late June that they are expecting a baby boy.
Kourtney and Travis planned the event in less than 48 hours, according to a post shared on the Poosh website.
"The initial plan was always to have Travis play the drums, and since baby pink and blue wasn't really on-brand for them, an on-the-nose, rock-n-roll theme (plus a little of Kourt's elevated, chic aesthetic), made the 'Tour Stop' vibe come together naturally," the post read. "Of course, many thanks to event planner Corrie Mendes, who they called Thursday night when the idea struck, for setting it all in motion."
Kourtney has since showcased her baby bump on Instagram several times since announcing her latest pregnancy. See her latest look and more of her maternity styles while expecting baby No. 4 below: