Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie

Watch : Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Officially Hits the Road as a Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's latest maternity style rocks.

The pregnant Kardashians star joined her husband Travis Barker in Denver this weekend ahead of his band Blink-182's concert in the city July 3 and shared pics from her trip, including a mirror selfie taken in an elevator, on her Instagram Story July 2.

The Poosh founder, who is expecting the couple's first baby together and her fourth child overall, showcased her baby bump in a rocker girl outfit—a white Beastie Boys Licensed to Ill 1987 Tour T-shirt that showed a hint of belly, paired with a black, full-length trench coat and matching leggings and platform lace-up boots.

Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy publicly June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, during which she parodied the band's hit 1999 music video "All the Small Things" by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" while the drummer, 47, and the rest of the group performed onstage.