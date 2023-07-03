Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie

While joining husband Travis Barker on a Blink-182 tour stop in Denver, Kourtney Kardashian, who is expecting their first child together, shared a new baby bump pic.

By Corinne Heller Jul 03, 2023 12:15 AMTags
Watch: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Officially Hits the Road as a Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's latest maternity style rocks.

The pregnant Kardashians star joined her husband Travis Barker in Denver this weekend ahead of his band Blink-182's concert in the city July 3 and shared pics from her trip, including a mirror selfie taken in an elevator, on her Instagram Story July 2.

The Poosh founder, who is expecting the couple's first baby together and her fourth child overall, showcased her baby bump in a rocker girl outfit—a white Beastie Boys Licensed to Ill 1987 Tour T-shirt that showed a hint of belly, paired with a black, full-length trench coat and matching leggings and platform lace-up boots.

Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy publicly June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, during which she parodied the band's hit 1999 music video "All the Small Things" by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" while the drummer, 47, and the rest of the group performed onstage.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

The Lemme supplements founder—who shares kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick—and the musician—father to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17—announced at a rock concert-themed sex reveal party in late June that they are expecting a baby boy.

Kourtney and Travis planned the event in less than 48 hours, according to a post shared on the Poosh website.

"The initial plan was always to have Travis play the drums, and since baby pink and blue wasn't really on-brand for them, an on-the-nose, rock-n-roll theme (plus a little of Kourt's elevated, chic aesthetic), made the 'Tour Stop' vibe come together naturally," the post read. "Of course, many thanks to event planner Corrie Mendes, who they called Thursday night when the idea struck, for setting it all in motion."

Kourtney has since showcased her baby bump on Instagram several times since announcing her latest pregnancy. See her latest look and more of her maternity styles while expecting baby No. 4 below:

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcases her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2, 2023.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and husband Travis Barker appear at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appears with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

