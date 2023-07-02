Influencer Jackie Miller James Is Awake After Coma and Has Been Reunited With Her Baby

Jackie Miller James' family says she is awake after being placed in a medically induced coma while being treated for a brain injury while pregnant, and has also been reunited with her baby girl.
The influencer's loved ones shared an update about her July 2, more than a month after she sustained an aneurysm rupture while she was 39 weeks pregnant with her and husband Austin's first child. According to a GoFundMe for her, the incident led to severe bleeding and prompted doctors to perform an emergency C-section to save the baby, plus five brain surgeries on the 35-year-old.
"We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working!" read a July 2 post on Jackie's Instagram. "Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country. The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day."
The message said that "while Jackie is making wonderful strides, she has an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her."
Following her birth by C-section, the influencer's newborn daughter was placed in her arms while she was in a medically induced coma, as seen in a photo posted on her GoFundMe page, and was later hospitalized in the NICU for 12 days.
"Jackie & Austin's baby girl is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel," the family's update read. "Jackie has also recently been reunited with her baby, and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital."
The post also said that "going forward, Jackie will be the one to share any further updates across her platforms (in her own unique way) if and when she is ready."