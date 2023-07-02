Influencer Jackie Miller James Is Awake After Coma and Has Been Reunited With Her Baby

Watch : Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

Jackie Miller James' family says she is awake after being placed in a medically induced coma while being treated for a brain injury while pregnant, and has also been reunited with her baby girl.

The influencer's loved ones shared an update about her July 2, more than a month after she sustained an aneurysm rupture while she was 39 weeks pregnant with her and husband Austin's first child. According to a GoFundMe for her, the incident led to severe bleeding and prompted doctors to perform an emergency C-section to save the baby, plus five brain surgeries on the 35-year-old.

"We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working!" read a July 2 post on Jackie's Instagram. "Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country. The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day."