Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and More Kardashian-Jenner Kids Have a Barbie Girls' Day Out

Dream Kardashian and her cousins are living the Barbie dream!
Rob Kardashian's daughter, 6, and the Kardashian-Jenner "triplets"—Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Kardashian, 5, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, all 5 years old—recently enjoyed a visit to the World of Barbie, an "immersive and interactive experience" in Santa Monica, Calif.
Kim, who accompanied the group along with Khloe, shared adorable photos from their trip on her Instagram page. She captioned her post, "Barbie girls in a Barbie world."
The Good American founder commented, "Cuties!!!!!!"
Everyone except Stormi, who sported a silver dress, wore pink or pink-accented outfits. Khloe wore head-to-toe pink—a bodysuit paired with thigh-high boots. The kids posed by themselves inside Barbie's Interstellar Rocket and on a talk show set. BFFs Dream and True also relaxed on two outdoor chaise lounges near a couple of colorful surfboards on a replica of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.
A full real-life version of the iconic playhouse was also set up in Malibu as part of Warner Bros. Pictures' marketing for its new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Airbnb is offering two individuals the chance to rent a real-life replica of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse in Malibu, Calif. for free on July 21—the film's release date, and July 22. The booking company had a similar promotion in 2019 to celebrate the Mattel doll brand's 60th anniversary.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family (which recently welcomed son Wren), recently stayed in the property, while members of the press have also toured it.
See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's visit to World of Barbie below: