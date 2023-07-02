Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and More Kardashian-Jenner Kids Have a Barbie Girls' Day Out

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream joined the Kardashian-Jenner "triplets" and Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on a fun day out to a Barbie "immersive and interactive experience."

By Corinne Heller Jul 02, 2023 9:59 PMTags
Kim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansBarbieKhloe KardashianDream KardashianChicago WestStormi WebsterTrue Thompson
Watch: Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian and her cousins are living the Barbie dream!

Rob Kardashian's daughter, 6, and the Kardashian-Jenner "triplets"Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Kardashian, 5, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, all 5 years old—recently enjoyed a visit to the World of Barbie, an "immersive and interactive experience" in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kim, who accompanied the group along with Khloe, shared adorable photos from their trip on her Instagram page. She captioned her post, "Barbie girls in a Barbie world."

The Good American founder commented, "Cuties!!!!!!"

Everyone except Stormi, who sported a silver dress, wore pink or pink-accented outfits. Khloe wore head-to-toe pink—a bodysuit paired with thigh-high boots. The kids posed by themselves inside Barbie's Interstellar Rocket and on a talk show set. BFFs Dream and True also relaxed on two outdoor chaise lounges near a couple of colorful surfboards on a replica of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.

photos
Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

A full real-life version of the iconic playhouse was also set up in Malibu as part of Warner Bros. Pictures' marketing for its new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan GoslingAirbnb is offering two individuals the chance to rent a real-life replica of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse in Malibu, Calif. for free on July 21—the film's release date, and July 22. The booking company had a similar promotion in 2019 to celebrate the Mattel doll brand's 60th anniversary.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family (which recently welcomed son Wren), recently stayed in the property, while members of the press have also toured it.

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's visit to World of Barbie below:

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Fab Four

True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and Chicago West pose in Barbie's walk-in closet at World of Barbie in Santa Monica, Calif., as seen in a photo the latter girl's mom Kim Kardashian shared July 2, 2023.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kardashian-Jenner Cousins

True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and Chicago West appear on a mock talk show set at World of Barbie.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Barbie Girls' Day Out

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian appear with True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and Chicago West at World of Barbie in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Out of This World

True Thompson, Chicago WestStormi Webster and Dream Kardashian check out Barbie's Interstellar Rocket.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time to Relax

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West lounges in a hammock.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Besties

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian appears with BFF True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Chicago West

Kim Kardashian's third child rides a unicorn.

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Jackie Miller James Is Awake After Coma, Reunited With Baby

2

Secret Life of the American Teenager Cast: Where Are They Now?

3

Dream Kardashian & More Kardashian-Jenner Kids Have Barbie Girls' Day

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Jackie Miller James Is Awake After Coma, Reunited With Baby

2

Secret Life of the American Teenager Cast: Where Are They Now?

3

Dream Kardashian & More Kardashian-Jenner Kids Have Barbie Girls' Day

4

Beauty TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Marries Cody Hawken

5

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares New Selfie as She Turns 37