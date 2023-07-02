Dream Kardashian, Stormi Webster and More Kardashian-Jenner Kids Have a Barbie Girls' Day Out

Watch : Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian and her cousins are living the Barbie dream!

Rob Kardashian's daughter, 6, and the Kardashian-Jenner "triplets"—Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Kardashian, 5, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, all 5 years old—recently enjoyed a visit to the World of Barbie, an "immersive and interactive experience" in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kim, who accompanied the group along with Khloe, shared adorable photos from their trip on her Instagram page. She captioned her post, "Barbie girls in a Barbie world."

The Good American founder commented, "Cuties!!!!!!"

Everyone except Stormi, who sported a silver dress, wore pink or pink-accented outfits. Khloe wore head-to-toe pink—a bodysuit paired with thigh-high boots. The kids posed by themselves inside Barbie's Interstellar Rocket and on a talk show set. BFFs Dream and True also relaxed on two outdoor chaise lounges near a couple of colorful surfboards on a replica of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.