Khloe Kardashian Says She Hates Being in Her 30s After Celebrating 39th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is so over being in her 30s—hashtag fact.
The Good American founder shared a personal message reflecting on the past decade July 1, four days after celebrating her 39th birthday.
"I hate being in my 30s," she said in an Instagram Story video. "I think it's the worst decade ever, and I cannot wait to be in my 40s."
Khloe made her comments while sharing a photo of some of the birthday gifts she received from friends, including enormous floral arrangements, bedazzled pens, claw clips, pens and a passport cover, as well as a card bearing the number 39 and an image of a hand holding up a middle finger.
And that was not the only gag gift Khloe received. She shared a photo of a T-shirt bearing a photo of her 2007 mugshot that was taken after a DUI arrest (The star, then 22, served under three hours in jail due to overcrowding after violating probation), along with a Parental Advisory label.
On July 2, Khloe shared a new post on her Instagram, writing, "From the bottom of my heart thank you all for all of the birthday love!!!!! I'm still overwhelmed and speechless over your love and warm wishes!!!! I am forever grateful. This was truly such a special birthday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."
Khloe's 30s have been bittersweet. In 2016, at age 32, she co-founded apparel company Good American and finalized a divorce from Lamar Odom following a 2013 split.
Years later, the Kardashians star became a mom, welcoming daughter True Thompson, now 5, and later, son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, with now-ex Tristan Thompson, who has been involved in multiple cheating scandals, including one in 2021 in which he had fathered another son with another woman while in a relationship with Khloe.
After results from a paternity test were obtained, NBA star has apologized to her in January 2022, saying, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
On a June episode of The Kardashians, Khloe talked about co-parenting with Tristan, telling her mom Kris Jenner, "Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side."