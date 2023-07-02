Khloe Kardashian Says She Hates Being in Her 30s After Celebrating 39th Birthday

Watch : Rob Kardashian Returns to Social Media With B-Day Tribute to Khloe

Khloe Kardashian is so over being in her 30s—hashtag fact.

The Good American founder shared a personal message reflecting on the past decade July 1, four days after celebrating her 39th birthday.

"I hate being in my 30s," she said in an Instagram Story video. "I think it's the worst decade ever, and I cannot wait to be in my 40s."

Khloe made her comments while sharing a photo of some of the birthday gifts she received from friends, including enormous floral arrangements, bedazzled pens, claw clips, pens and a passport cover, as well as a card bearing the number 39 and an image of a hand holding up a middle finger.

And that was not the only gag gift Khloe received. She shared a photo of a T-shirt bearing a photo of her 2007 mugshot that was taken after a DUI arrest (The star, then 22, served under three hours in jail due to overcrowding after violating probation), along with a Parental Advisory label.