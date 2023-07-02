Pamper Yourself With the Top 18 Trending Beauty Products on Amazon Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You deserve to indulge in some self-care. If you want to treat yourself with some new skincare, makeup, or hair care products, go for it.
If you're tired of using the same old products and you're not sure what to try next, there are so many great picks trending on Amazon right now. If you're annoyed by redness or dark spots, try this $4 product. Shoppers praise this $8 detangling spray with 32,400+ five-star reviews for reviving their hair and getting rid of split ends. Get rid of body odor for 72 hours with this customer-loved product. Cover grown-out roots, grey hairs, or thinning hair with this long-lasting powder.
Those are just some of the beauty products trending on Amazon right now. Try them out along with these other game-changers.
Amazon's Top Trending Beauty Products
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler, Grow Long Biotin - Anti-Frizz Deep Conditioner For Split Ends & Breakage
This leave-in conditioner is great to reduce split ends, detangle, and hydrate hair. This popular product has 32,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Its the best product I've found for my damaged hair. I have tried everything and nothing really worked till I found this holy grail for my damaged hair. I usually never write a review but this product deserves it!"
Another said, "MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. This spray is hands down the best detangler i've ever bought in my life. literally takes seconds to brush through a rats nest. smells AMAZING too and im super picky. BUY IT!"
Lume Whole Body Deodorant - Invisible Cream Stick - 72 Hour Odor Control - Aluminum Free, Baking Soda Free, Skin Safe
Sweat happens, unfortunately. If you want to 72-hour odor control, use this under your arms, chest, and any other body part where you may need it. Amazon has this in eight scents. This product has 28,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
"This stuff is magic!!! I have struggled with finding a deodorant that works for me. But this product is incredible!! It has no aluminum, is all natural, and the scent is amazing! It keeps me dry and odor free for 24hrs + and only 1 application. Highly recommend. A little goes a long way… so don't let the price scare you either. You can also buy in bulk on their website to save a few dollars," a shopper gushed.
Wet Brush Original Detangler
If you dread detangling your hair, you need the Wet Brush Original Detangler in your life. This brush glides through tangles with easy without those "ouch" moments. Amazon has this brush in 21 colors and it has 48,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars With Vitamin C, Retinol, Collagen, Turmeric
Shoppers have praised this cleansing bar for decreasing the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, acne scars, age spots, sun spots, redness, and hyperpigmentation.
It has 4,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Buy it!! This works so well for dark areas! I don't use it on my face, but I use it on my underarms and between my thighs. Holy s*** it works wonders!!!"
The Honest Company Conditioning Hair Detangler | Leave-in Conditioner + Fortifying Spray
This detangler is from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty. It's effective, nourishing, gentle and tear-free. Amazon has three scents to choose from. If you want softer, more manageable hair, try this out.
It has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Favorite detangler!!! Use this for my young daughters hair. Makes it so easy to brush after her bath, and the next day when she wakes up. Doesn't leave a greasy or crunchy feel and smells AMAZING. Will continue to purchase!!!"
Rael Pimple Patches, Miracle Invisible Spot Cover - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches (96 Patches)
When a pimple arises, put on one of these hydrocolloid acne patches. After a few hours, you'll see all the gunk rise to the surface and your zit will decrease. Lots of shoppers rely on these as their go-to pimple solution and the product has 34,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Protect your hair from heat damage and get beautiful curls just like you've seen all over TikTok. Use this heatless set overnight and you will be thrilled to see your hair in the morning.
It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "the BEST heatless curls i've ever seen. i never leave reviews but this one i HAD to write. i have a looot of hair and its very thick and corse, even with the undercut i have. i have naturally wavy hair but when i use a curling iron the curls never seem to stay in place unless i use a bunch of hairspray which i hate. i bought this on a whim because it was so cheap and i could return it if i didn't like it. these are the BEST curls ive ever achieved with my hair. and im still able to play with my hair and run my fingers through it without hairspray making it all stiff. BUY THIS so you can always have a sexy blowout every day!!"
Pure Instinct Pheromone Perfume Oil for Her - Roll on
Shoppers love this pheromone-infused perfume oil roll-on. Awaken the senses with this crisp, fresh fragrance. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I love it! It smells soooo amazing. I get compliments all the time and enjoy that I can smell it on myself too all day long! I will definitely be buying again and will even be gifting them!"
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Tocess 8 Pack Big Hair Claw Clips
Get your hair out of your face with one of these trendy claw clips. These 8-packs are available in many color combinations and they have 26,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BOLDIFY Root Touch Up Powder
This powder delivers instant coverage and it has a 48-hour staying power, according to the brand. Just remove the included powder puff, dab a small amount into the powder, and apply it evenly to your hair line. In addition to covering up greys and grown-out highlights, this is good to make your hairline look fuller or to fill in a patchy mustache or beard. This product has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies (5 Pack)
These satin scrunchies will keep your hair out of your face without leaving dents or creases behind. They come in pink too and have 17,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector
The $4 e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector is the game-changing product you need in your routine. Use these to camouflage discoloration, dullness, redness, and dark circles. After your skincare routine, apply color corrector, then put on your makeup. There are five e.l.f. shades to choose from, each with a unique purpose. Conceal rosy cheeks and red pimples with a green color corrector. Apply the peach or the orange to combat under-eye circles and other dark spots. If your foundation has too many warm tones, neutralize it with some blue color corrector. Address dull skin with the yellow corrector
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson recommended this affordable lip gloss to E! shoppers, sharing "The NYX Butter Gloss. I swear by this gloss, you will never see me without it. My favorite go to shades are: Gingersnap, Praline, and Cinnamon roll."
It has 69,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Powder eyeshadow can get messy. This cream stick is easy to apply and it's mess-free even when you're out and about. It comes in many colors and has 25,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DRMTLGY Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46. Universal Tint. All-In-One Face Sunscreen and Foundation with Broad Spectrum Protection Against UVA and UVB Rays
This product gives your skin a luminous glow and it has SPF 46 sun protection. Shoppers love this hydrating formula and it has 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "It's rare that the latest trends on social Media live up to their marketing hype, but this one actually does! I wanted to move away from daily foundation but never found a product that provided the right blend of hydration and tint. This just melts into your skin and magically matched my skin tone. It gives you the perfect dewy skin. The SPF is a huge bonus too. Will be using this product going forward."
SimplyVital Face Moisturizer Collagen Cream - Anti Aging Neck and Décolleté
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles and hydrate your face, neck, and chest with this TikTok-loved cream.
A fan of the product gushed, "MIRACLE CREAM! I've only been using this cream for a couple of weeks and it has already made a huge difference on my face. No more fine lines and keeps my face very hydrated. It's also good for my sensitive skin. I love the pump. Very easy to get the product. Love it!"
Pritech Electric Feet Callus Removers Rechargeable
Give yourself a salon-level pedicure with this rechargeable callus remover. It's easy to use, comes in three colors, and has 32,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "BUY IT!! This is so worth it, my heels were pretty cracked and the issues were deeper than just using a pumice stone. Even after the first tike using I was so surprised at how much improvement I saw. I used again 2 days later and im seeing even more progress in the deep cracks in my heels. I put foot lotion and socks on after and that helps."
Looking for more great discounts? Don't miss this 42% off deal on St. Tropez Express Self-Tanning Mousse.