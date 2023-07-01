Will Kim Cattrall Play Samantha Again After And Just Like That Cameo? She Says..

Watch : Kim Cattrall Reveals Demand She Had for Her AJLT Cameo

And just like that, Kim Cattrall has shattered the dreams of Samantha Jones fans.

The actress says she has no plans to reprise her Sex and the City role beyond her upcoming cameo on the current second season of And Just Like That.

"This is as far as I'm gonna go," Cattrall told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in an interview for the NBC morning show that aired June 30, adding, however, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I'm so appreciative of her."

Cattrall, whose surprise return to the SATC universe comes amid years of rumored tensions with main star Sarah Jessica Parker (who, in addition to two co-stars, was not happy the news leaked early), also echoed comments she had made on ABC's The View June 28.