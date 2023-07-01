Will Kim Cattrall Play Samantha Again After And Just Like That Cameo? She Says..

And just like that, Kim Cattrall has shattered the dreams of Samantha Jones fans.
The actress says she has no plans to reprise her Sex and the City role beyond her upcoming cameo on the current second season of And Just Like That.
"This is as far as I'm gonna go," Cattrall told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in an interview for the NBC morning show that aired June 30, adding, however, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I'm so appreciative of her."
Cattrall, whose surprise return to the SATC universe comes amid years of rumored tensions with main star Sarah Jessica Parker (who, in addition to two co-stars, was not happy the news leaked early), also echoed comments she had made on ABC's The View June 28.
"It was quite an experience when the CEO of HBO calls you and says, 'How can I make this happen? I want you to have fun, I want you to be comfortable,'" she said on Today. "He said yes to everything that I knew was right for me."
One of those demands was to have SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who works with her on the new Netflix series Glamorous, dress her for her And Just Like That cameo.
"I said, 'I'm going back," Cattrall recalled. "She said, 'People will be so happy! Make people happy! You're funny! Make people happy!' She styled me."
The actress said she and Field went shopping together at the Bergdorf Goodman department store and "got a great freakin' outfit."
Cattrall had confirmed her And Just Like That cameo June 1, a day after Variety reported she had filmed her appearance without interacting with the cast or showrunner Michael Patrick King. The actress shot her scene in less than a day and then celebrated at home with her longtime partner, Russell Thomas. She said the experience was "fun" and made for a "wonderful afternoon."
"We started shooting, I think, around noon and I finished about four o'clock," Cattrall said on Today. "And my partner Russ and I went home and had a dry martini."
Her comment drew laughs from Kotb and Hager, who added, "You know what, that's actually what Samantha would do!"
"Cha-ching," Cattrall responded, "Yes!"
