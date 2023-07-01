Prince George Enjoys Pizza at Cricket Match With Dad Prince William

Prince George tucked into some pizza while attending a cricket match with his father Prince William. See photos from their father-son outing.

Spotted: The pizza prince!

Prince George made an adorable appearance July 1 during a father-son outing with dad Prince William at the second Ashes test cricket match between England and Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The 9-year-old was seen enjoying a personal-sized pizza during the game. His topping of choice? Pepperoni.

George, who is second in line to the British throne, and his dad, King Charles III's heir, sat in a box with England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Richard Thompson and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

George, who turns 10 later this month, and William both wore suits without ties—the child in navy and his father in slate blue.

George has occasionally been spotted out with his dad and mom Kate Middleton at sporting events in recent years. The Prince and Princess of Wales are also parents to Princess Charlotte, 8, who has also sometimes joined the family at such outings, and Prince Louis, 5.

photos
Prince George's Cutest Photos

In 2018, while pregnant with the couple's youngest son, Kate said while helping to prepare a group lunch at St Luke's Community Centre in London that she has made pizza dough with George and Charlotte. "They love it," she said, per HELLO! magazine, "because they can get their hands messy."

As for Kate's pizza topping of choice, she surprised many fans in 2019 when she told children during a pizza-making session at a community garden in London, "Does anyone ever put bacon on a pizza? Bacon's great. Do you not think that sounds good? I quite like that actually." She added, per HELLO!, "It's like having pepperoni but it's not as spicy."

See photos of George and William together at the cricket match below:

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Father-Son Outing

George and his dad watch the Ashes secind Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London July 1, 2023.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Pizza Time!

George tucks into a cheesy slice.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Royal Pizza Topping of Choice

Pepperoni for George!

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Yum!

George enjoys his pizza.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Like Father, Like Son

The two sat in a box with England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Richard Thompson and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
All Smiles

George and William enjoy the game.

