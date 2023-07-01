Prince George Enjoys Pizza at Cricket Match With Dad Prince William

Watch : See Prince George Make HISTORY at King Charles III's Coronation

Spotted: The pizza prince!

Prince George made an adorable appearance July 1 during a father-son outing with dad Prince William at the second Ashes test cricket match between England and Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The 9-year-old was seen enjoying a personal-sized pizza during the game. His topping of choice? Pepperoni.

George, who is second in line to the British throne, and his dad, King Charles III's heir, sat in a box with England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Richard Thompson and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

George, who turns 10 later this month, and William both wore suits without ties—the child in navy and his father in slate blue.

George has occasionally been spotted out with his dad and mom Kate Middleton at sporting events in recent years. The Prince and Princess of Wales are also parents to Princess Charlotte, 8, who has also sometimes joined the family at such outings, and Prince Louis, 5.