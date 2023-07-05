Travel Stress-Free This Summer With This Compact Luggage Scale Amazon Customers Can’t Live Without

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!

If you'll be vacationing this summer, whether it be a quick weekend getaway or jet setting off to another country, you need this portable luggage scale.

How many times have you packed your bag to fly back home, and didn't know if it was going to pass the weight limit or not? Probably too many times to count, right? I mean, with all the extra souvenirs, gifts, and shopping you have to somehow fit into the same suitcase you brought that was likely already packed to the brim, it's honestly just a guessing game at that point. And then the next step would be to cross your fingers and hope for the best as you watch those numbers go up at check in.

Well, what if there was a way to avoid that stress altogether? You can get this portable hanging luggage scale from Amazon to take on your trips this summer. All you have to do is wrap the belt around the handle of your bag and pull it up by the handle of the scale. The weight will read on the digital display of the scale, and you're good to go. It's lightweight and compact so that it doesn't take up too much space in your bag.

One customer writes, "I'm thrilled to have this nifty device because it takes the guesswork out of how much your suitcase weighs. We all know that if you are over the weight limit, an airline can charge you a huge extra fee. No more worrying about . . . this will save you $$. I can weigh my suitcase before I leave for the airport knowing it will meet their criteria and I won't have any overcharges. Then, I pack it in my carry-on to use when I'm returning home (I have a tendency to bring extra items back). This device is accurate within a few ounces, easy to use and small enough to pack away in a purse or travel bag."

Another customer says, "The product is very reasonably priced and is a great companion for any traveler. We all at one time or another had wondered if we had packed too much in our suitcases and whether they had exceeded the weight limit. This gadget can help measure the suitcase weight and save us the hassle of finding out too late at the ticket counter and the mess of opening our bags and shifting our belongings to meet the weight limit."

And a shopper comments, "I like that the strap can loop through a luggage handle to easily weigh your bag. You can also switch the measurement unit between lb and kg, depending where you are traveling."

Read on for more information about this affordable luggage scale that will let you rest at ease the night before heading to the airport.