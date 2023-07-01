Shaquil Barrett and Wife Jordanna Announces She's Pregnant 2 Months After Daughter's Death

Watch : Shaquil Barrett's Wife Speaks Out After Daughter's Drowning

NFL star Shaquil Barrett and his wife are expecting another baby, two months after the death of their youngest daughter Arrayah.

On June 30, two months after the 2-year-old girl accidentally drowned in the family's pool at their Tampa home, Jordanna Barrett announced she is pregnant—with a baby girl.

"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a positive digital home pregnancy test. "I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! We are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!"

In her post, Jordanna—who also shares kids Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 10, and Aaliyah, 8, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker—also shared the name of the couple's unborn daughter—Allanah Ray—and the month she is due to give birth to her—February 2024.