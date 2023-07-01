Shaquil Barrett and Wife Jordanna Announces She's Pregnant 2 Months After Daughter's Death

NFL star Shaquil Barrett and his wife are expecting another baby, two months after the death of their youngest daughter Arrayah.
On June 30, two months after the 2-year-old girl accidentally drowned in the family's pool at their Tampa home, Jordanna Barrett announced she is pregnant—with a baby girl.
"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a positive digital home pregnancy test. "I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! We are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!"
In her post, Jordanna—who also shares kids Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 10, and Aaliyah, 8, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker—also shared the name of the couple's unborn daughter—Allanah Ray—and the month she is due to give birth to her—February 2024.
"We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she's going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah!" Shaquil's wife wrote. "Arrayah has given me hope. She has changed so many lives with the short 2 years she blessed this earth, and God works in such mysterious ways, but I will never ever doubt his plans for my life."
She continued, "Through the worst of the worst, he turns and uses ALL things for good. I will trust when it's the hardest, and praise him through all things good. His plans are far more better than my own and always always will be. I serve a God who cares, a God who gives, a God who takes away, a God who comforts, and a God who unwavering loves us when we do not deserve it. Thank you Jesus!"
Earlier this month, Shaquil and Jordanna, both 30, shared touching tributes to their late daughter on Instagram. "I miss you baby girl," the athlete wrote in a June 12 post, which included throwback photos and videos of the toddler. "I'm so glad we had the time that we had together and wish we had more. I love you forever you were everything and more for our family."
Retired Bucs quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady commented with three red heart emojis.
Jordanna wrote, "I love you forever. My heart aches babygirl. You are so perfect! I miss you so much!"
Earlier this month, she also shared photos of Arrayah on her own page, writing, "Missing you so incredibly much my baby girl. My heart is still so shattered. Day by day has passed, and yet you've never left our hearts and minds for even a second! I hope your enjoying heaven, I can't wait to be with you again! I love you more than you'll ever know my baby girl! I miss you."