1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Mourns Death of Husband Caleb Willingham at 40

Watch : TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton

Caleb Willingham, the husband of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died.

Tammy confirmed his passing July 1 on her Instagram page. The cause of his death was not revealed. Caleb was 40, per public records.

"Rip sweet angel," Tammy wrote, alongside photos of herself embracing the Evansville, Indiana native in front of a Christmas tree. "You will forever be missed and loved so much."

The 36-year-old added, "Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

The two met last year at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio while undergoing weight loss rehab, during which Tammy lost at least 180 pounds. Caleb proposed to her in the parking lot in October and the two tied the knot in a small wedding in the facility in November. The event was documented on the finale of season four of 1000-Lb Sisters, which aired in March.

In January, Tammy told E! News that marrying Caleb was "the best thing that's ever happened to me," adding, "God truly blessed me."