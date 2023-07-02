Shoppers Say This Large Beach Blanket from Amazon is the Key to a Hassle-Free, Sand-Free Beach Day

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!

Summer is in full swing, so many beach days are surely on the horizon. But let's face it, between splashing around in the water and sunbathing and nighttime bonfires are pesky grains of sand that can ruin your entire day. Everyone loves the beach, but sand is definitely something we could all do without.

Luckily, Amazon has a really great extra large beach blanket to make your day at the beach so much easier and so much more comfortable. If you head to the beach with a towel or blanket that's too small, how can you actually relax? You won't have anywhere to put your stuff down, it's super cramped, and sand can easily get into your belongings. Then you'd be bringing that sand into your car and into your house and etc etc etc.

This blanket is 118" by 110" which can fit up to 8 people. There's tons of room for you, your friends, and all your stuff. And when you're done at the beach, the sand-proof nylon material will let you shake off all that unwanted sand with no hassle at all. Then you're good to fold it up into the bag it comes in which will weigh a little over a pound, so it's not hard at all to carry around.

This blanket had thousands of 5 star reviews on Amazon. One customer writes, "We used this on our recent trip to the beach and it was perfect. It's super lightweight and easy to stuff back into its bag. It has stakes with it to keep it in place and it never moves! We are going to use it for a long time on our many trips with our kids."

Another reviewer says, "This is a great buy! I use it for the beach. What I like most is how waterproof it is. Just shake off the water and it's good to go."

A shopper comments, "This blanket is a good addition to our beach lounging equipment. It does exactly what they say. It doesn't soak up the sand. Easy to keep clean, very lightweight and has a nice bag for your stuff and back into at the end of the day."

