Madewell’s Big Summer Sale: Get 60% Off Dresses, Tops, Heels, Skirts & More

If shopping is on your agenda for the long holiday weekend ahead, you're in luck because so many brands are having huge sales, and Madewell is one of them.

Madewell has got your back with high quality and long-lasting products that have simple, timeless looks. Even though Madewell sells their items at a relatively more accessible price point than other brands with similar style, those costs can add up. Fortunately, Madewell is having a big summer sale where you can score deals up to 60% off with an extra 30% off at checkout using the code HOTDEAL.

This sale seems a little too good to be true, but trust me, there are so many quality items you can get right now at a discounted price. You can get a versatile summer sundress that normally costs $150 for only $48! Your next go-to heels are on sale for 80% off. So many tanks and tops are 50% off, and you've also got tons of accessories to choose from.

Read on for the best steals available at Madewell's summer sale.