Madewell’s Big Summer Sale: Get 60% Off Dresses, Tops, Heels, Skirts & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If shopping is on your agenda for the long holiday weekend ahead, you're in luck because so many brands are having huge sales, and Madewell is one of them.
Madewell has got your back with high quality and long-lasting products that have simple, timeless looks. Even though Madewell sells their items at a relatively more accessible price point than other brands with similar style, those costs can add up. Fortunately, Madewell is having a big summer sale where you can score deals up to 60% off with an extra 30% off at checkout using the code HOTDEAL.
This sale seems a little too good to be true, but trust me, there are so many quality items you can get right now at a discounted price. You can get a versatile summer sundress that normally costs $150 for only $48! Your next go-to heels are on sale for 80% off. So many tanks and tops are 50% off, and you've also got tons of accessories to choose from.
Read on for the best steals available at Madewell's summer sale.
Margie Mini Dress
This cute linen, puff-sleeve dress in a refreshing green color is the perfect summer outfit. You can get it for only $42!
Brightside 90's Tank
It's always smart to stock up on quality basics so you can build a wide variety of outfits. This 90's-inspired crew tank top is perfect for layering or even to wear out on its own in the hot weather. It comes in 12 colors and is only $13.
Curved Hem Mini Skirt in Plaid
This plaid skirt can work for any occasion. It's got a casual, sporty look with the drawstring waist, but it can also be dressed up. Best of all, it has pockets!
The Nadia Platform Sandal
A $160 pair of heels for only $30? Yes, please. These platform suede sandals have a classic look that you can use to elevate any outfit. It's even designed with extra padding to make it as comfy as possible.
Linen-Blend Camp Shirt in Abstract Flora
Linen shirts are a must for summer because it's a lightweight and breathable material that's just what you need to beat the heat. This laid back button up with a subtle tropical print is great to throw on when you don't want to stress too much about your outfit.
The Slouchy Boyjean
A slouchy, loose-fit pair of jeans is the best kind of denim to have during the summer. This pair is $82 off, so buy it now for this season and beyond.
Smocked Tie Front Tank Top
In need of a cute summer top that still keeps you cool, look no further. The tie-front neckline, wide straps, and smocked waist are a sweet, feminine style made with breathable cotton.
Pintuck Tiered Midi Skirt in Windowpane Pattern
White tiered midi skirts are the summer staple this season, so don't miss out on the trend. This skirt is made of "airy cotton" and has the perfect beachy vibe.
Packable Braided Straw Hat
Don't forget a hat if you're heading to the beach or chilling by the pool! This straw hat has a wide brim to protect your face from the sun, and it's super easy to roll up and pack into your luggage.
Modular Halter Midi Dress
This deal is actually insane because you can get a bralette top, midi skirt, AND midi dress all for $49. This burnt orange dress can actually be detached by the buttons at the waist into a top and skirt! Not only is this item the perfect flowy and flirty summer outfit, you seriously get the bang for your buck.
Brightside One-Shoulder Tank
Summer can get so hot that two straps is too much! This one shoulder tank adds a little twist to a classic tank and "gives a good dose of 90's nostalgia."
The Kiera Mule Platform Sandal
There's no such thing as too many pairs of sandals! These wooden heels with leather straps are a bestseller at Madewell, and you can get them right now for almost half its original price.
Linen Gwen Crop Vest Top
Make this crop vest top fancy with matching bottoms or casual with a pair of jeans or shorts. The buttery yellow is the perfect color for summer, but it also comes in sage green and white.
Baggy Jean Shorts
A good pair of jean shorts is always a need for the summer, so check out these boxy, mid-thigh length shorts that are available in 4 different washes.
Stone Collection Stacking Ring Set
Add to your ring collection or get your collection started with these simple and stackable gold rings.
V-Neck Sweater Tank
You can never have enough tank tops during the summer, so add this V-neck tank with a super soft rib knit to your cart too!
