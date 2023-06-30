Pull Up a Seat for Jennifer Lawrence's Chicken Shop Date With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence TROLLS Liam Hemsworth Over Hunger Games Kiss

Jennifer Lawrence's appearance on Chicken Shop Date will have you clucking with laughter.

The star of the new sex comedy movie No Hard Feelings appeared on the June 30 episode of the playful YouTube series, which features British journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg conducting satirical interviews with celebs in fried chicken restaurants.

After bringing up Lawrence's role of Mystique in the X-Men films, the host noted that she would like to have a superpower that enables her to "speak every language in the world."

"That's a really good one!" said Lawrence, 32. "Can I take that one?"

Dimoldenberg said no, after which the Oscar winner responded in a British accent to impersonate to impersonate the 29-year-old, "I would like to speak every language in the world."

During their chat, the two also discussed The Hunger Games. Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the movie series, told Dimoldenberg that she once asked her husband, Cooke Maroney, if he liked the film. "He just died laughing at me," she said, "and like, texted all my friends that I said that."

The actress then clarified, "He did like The Hunger Games."