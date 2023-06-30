Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Topless in Poolside Selfie With Husband Brad Falchuk

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin POKES Fun at Her MOM

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't afraid to bare it all on the 'gram.

The Goop founder kicked off Fourth of July weekend by celebrating the holiday with some fashion independence, posting a topless selfie from her recent vacation to Italy. As seen in a June 29 Instagram, Gwyneth rocked her birthday suit while sitting poolside with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Although the Oscar winner skipped the clothes (and makeup) for her outdoor festivities, she did accessorize with retro-styled brown sunglasses and a gold chain medallion necklace. She and her writer-director husband were sitting close together in lounge chairs.

Of course, that wasn't the only eye-catching moment from her Instagram carousel, as one image showed her 17-year-old son Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, enjoying a cup of joe at a restaurant. In fact, the candid snapshot appeared to be taken on the same day she and Moses went to the Fondazione Prada exhibit.