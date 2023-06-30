Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Topless in Poolside Selfie With Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't afraid to bare it all on the 'gram.
The Goop founder kicked off Fourth of July weekend by celebrating the holiday with some fashion independence, posting a topless selfie from her recent vacation to Italy. As seen in a June 29 Instagram, Gwyneth rocked her birthday suit while sitting poolside with her husband Brad Falchuk.
Although the Oscar winner skipped the clothes (and makeup) for her outdoor festivities, she did accessorize with retro-styled brown sunglasses and a gold chain medallion necklace. She and her writer-director husband were sitting close together in lounge chairs.
Of course, that wasn't the only eye-catching moment from her Instagram carousel, as one image showed her 17-year-old son Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, enjoying a cup of joe at a restaurant. In fact, the candid snapshot appeared to be taken on the same day she and Moses went to the Fondazione Prada exhibit.
During their visit, Moses donned a preppy look, wearing a blue button-down shirt, matching shorts and a coordinating tie. His mom, on the other hand, opted for a nautical vibe with her vibrant red and white striped blouse and white mini shorts.
The mother-son duo also watched Chris perform with his band Coldplay while they were in Milan.
The family's Italian getaway comes two months after the lifestyle guru—who also shares Apple, 19, with Chris—celebrated Moses' birthday.
"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," the 50-year-old gushed in April. "@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."
And while Gwyneth typically keeps her children out of the spotlight, she shared rare insight into what it's like raising a teenage son.
"He will barely let me give him a vitamin," she told E!'s Francesca Amiker in October 2022, "so it's also like, knowing when to relent and give him his space."