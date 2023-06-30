Former WWE Star Darren Drozdov Dead at 54

The WWE community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Darren Drozdov a former professional wrestler, passed away on June 30 from natural causes, the WWE confirmed in a statement posted on Friday. He was 54.
"An imposing force in the ring, Darren Drozdov became a notable figure in WWE," the organization noted of his legacy in the ring. "Known to fans as both Puke and Droz during his time as an in-ring competitor. Drozdov captivated audiences in the late 1990s with his time spent in the Legion of Doom teaming with Animal and his Droz's World vignettes."
They added, "WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov's family, friends and fans."
Darren began his career in the National Football League, playing defensive tackle for the Denver Broncos before a brief stint in the Canadian Football League. However, he transitioned to professional wrestling in the late '90s before a tragic accident in the ring in 1999 rendered him a quadriplegic.
In a statement from Darren's family shared by WWE, they wrote that despite his accident, "Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years."
"His own words," they continued, "sum up his relentless positivity in the midst of adversity: 'There is always another day. Just because I'm paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn't mean my life is over. I've learned to live again, and my life is far from over.'"
Darren's loved ones also took a moment to thank the fans that stood by him in the years following his accident, adding, "He loved each and every one of you and cherished the conversations, notes and letters he received. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you've shown him, he loved you back."
They also had special thanks for WWE, saying that the organization always made sure Darren had the proper care and treatment following his accident.
"He was a devoted son, brother, and friend who had always put others first, especially his family," the family's statement continued. "He was kind, generous and was always there for his people. He would not want anyone to be sad at this moment and would want to this to be a celebration of his life, to be remembered for all the great things that he accomplished, the fun, the laughter, the great memories he shared with everyone."
Following the news of Darren's death, Dwayne Johnson who came up through the WWE in the mid-‘90s, took a moment to express his condolences and share memories about his late colleague.
"Man I'm so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away. Darren Drozdov aka Droz," the Black Adam star tweeted on June 30. "We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and light to his family. RIP brother."