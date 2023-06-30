Former WWE Star Darren Drozdov Dead at 54

Watch : WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

The WWE community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Darren Drozdov a former professional wrestler, passed away on June 30 from natural causes, the WWE confirmed in a statement posted on Friday. He was 54.

"An imposing force in the ring, Darren Drozdov became a notable figure in WWE," the organization noted of his legacy in the ring. "Known to fans as both Puke and Droz during his time as an in-ring competitor. Drozdov captivated audiences in the late 1990s with his time spent in the Legion of Doom teaming with Animal and his Droz's World vignettes."

They added, "WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov's family, friends and fans."

Darren began his career in the National Football League, playing defensive tackle for the Denver Broncos before a brief stint in the Canadian Football League. However, he transitioned to professional wrestling in the late '90s before a tragic accident in the ring in 1999 rendered him a quadriplegic.

In a statement from Darren's family shared by WWE, they wrote that despite his accident, "Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years."