And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Her Candid Thoughts on Aging

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder why there is so much interest in a woman's appearance.

The Sex and the City alum recently opened up about the downside of being in the spotlight, such as the pressure she's faced to look ageless. While speaking to Howard Stern on his eponymous show, SJP was asked if she's ever considered getting a facelift or Botox, to which she admitted: "I think about all of it."

"I honestly think I missed out on the facelift," she revealed on the June 29 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "Like an old-fashioned, good one, that you have when you're 44. But I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks."

The 58-year-old pointed out that when And Just Like That debuted last year, her appearance was the topic of conversation.

"There was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and 'Sarah Jessica's hair is gray,'" she noted. "First of all, it's not, but who cares."