And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Her Candid Thoughts on Aging

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder why there is so much interest in a woman's appearance.
The Sex and the City alum recently opened up about the downside of being in the spotlight, such as the pressure she's faced to look ageless. While speaking to Howard Stern on his eponymous show, SJP was asked if she's ever considered getting a facelift or Botox, to which she admitted: "I think about all of it."
"I honestly think I missed out on the facelift," she revealed on the June 29 episode of The Howard Stern Show. "Like an old-fashioned, good one, that you have when you're 44. But I do understand why people make the choice because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women and primarily women, about looks."
The 58-year-old pointed out that when And Just Like That debuted last year, her appearance was the topic of conversation.
"There was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and 'Sarah Jessica's hair is gray,'" she noted. "First of all, it's not, but who cares."
Instead of listening to people, the Hocus Pocus star would much rather march to the beat of her own drum instead.
"There is so much chatter and opinions," Sarah said, "I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door."
Sarah's message on aging comes two weeks after her AJLT co-star Kristin Davis discussed feeling pressured to look a certain way.
"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times," the 58-year-old told U.K.'s The Telegraph in an interview published June 9. "And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that. The internet wants you to—but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted."
Davis revealed that she first turned to Botox and eventually tried facial fillers, which she admitted were good until they weren't. "I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly," Kristin shared. "And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful."
Kristin wished someone would've talked to her before she pushed it too far with the cosmetic injectables.
"No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time," the actress explained. "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually."
And just like that, it's never OK to comment on a person's looks.