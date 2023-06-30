Little Big Town to Host First-Ever People's Choice Country Awards

Little Big Town is ready to bring little big energy to the People's Choice Country Awards.
The country music group will host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards ceremony, NBCUniversal announced in a recent press release. And the "Girl Crush" singers aren't just MCing the award show. The group will also perform a medley of their hits at the Sept. 28 event, which takes place at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn.
"We are honored to host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world," Little Big Town said in the June 30 release. "We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music."
In addition to ushering in the People's Choice Country Awards, the Grammy winning group is no stranger being on the receiving end of the public's vote. In fact, they picked up the People's Choice Award for Favorite Country Group back in 2017.
Calling the group "a force in country music and a beloved staple on Music Row," NBC Universal Television and Streaming's Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events Cassandra Tryon reflected on Little Big Town's contributions to the Opry stage.
"As Opry members," she noted of the group, "they've delighted fans for years on the world-famous stage and we're honored to have them host, perform and bring this inaugural ceremony to life for our NBC and Peacock audiences."
As for what else country music fans can expect from the People's Choice Country Awards, which was first announced in March, the two-hour long ceremony will pay tribute to the "biggest and best country music has to offer."
The winners, like the People's Choice Awards, will be chosen entirely by fans, with several honorary statuettes also being handed out that evening.
Fans can say howdy to the People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28, which will air live on NBC and Peacock.
