Little Big Town to Host First-Ever People's Choice Country Awards

Watch : Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild Brought to Tears By "Daughters"

Little Big Town is ready to bring little big energy to the People's Choice Country Awards.

The country music group will host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards ceremony, NBCUniversal announced in a recent press release. And the "Girl Crush" singers aren't just MCing the award show. The group will also perform a medley of their hits at the Sept. 28 event, which takes place at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn.

"We are honored to host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world," Little Big Town said in the June 30 release. "We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music."

In addition to ushering in the People's Choice Country Awards, the Grammy winning group is no stranger being on the receiving end of the public's vote. In fact, they picked up the People's Choice Award for Favorite Country Group back in 2017.