Jake Bongiovi Bonds With Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown's Family During NYC Outing

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement

No strange things happening here, just some family bonding.

Millie Bobby Brown recently had a night out in New York City with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his future in-laws—her parents, Kelly and Robert Brown.

For the June 28 occasion, the Stranger Things actress was photographed in a pink leopard print slip dress and block heeled sandals, completing the look with bold gold hoops. She kept her hair classic and casual in a simple bob. For his part, Jake kept it simple in a short sleeved, cream-colored button down, cargo shorts and white sneakers.

The group of four were joined by Millie's costar and BFF Noah Schnapp as well as British actor Gregg Sulkin for dinner at Don Angie in the West Village.

The sweet family outing comes more than two months after and Millie announced their engagement in April. For the big announcement, the Enola Holmes actress borrowed from Taylor Swift's "Lover," captioning her April Instagram post, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."