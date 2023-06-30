Jake Bongiovi Bonds With Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown's Family During NYC Outing

No strange things happening here, just some family bonding.
Millie Bobby Brown recently had a night out in New York City with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his future in-laws—her parents, Kelly and Robert Brown.
For the June 28 occasion, the Stranger Things actress was photographed in a pink leopard print slip dress and block heeled sandals, completing the look with bold gold hoops. She kept her hair classic and casual in a simple bob. For his part, Jake kept it simple in a short sleeved, cream-colored button down, cargo shorts and white sneakers.
The group of four were joined by Millie's costar and BFF Noah Schnapp as well as British actor Gregg Sulkin for dinner at Don Angie in the West Village.
The sweet family outing comes more than two months after and Millie announced their engagement in April. For the big announcement, the Enola Holmes actress borrowed from Taylor Swift's "Lover," captioning her April Instagram post, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."
And this is not the only happy occasion for which the couple have had reason to celebrate recently—Millie celebrated her fiancé's 21st birthday with a sweet message.
"this sums us up. In bliss, exploring together," the 19-year-old captioned her May 7 post, which featured a series of pictures of the couple hand-in-hand. "I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you."
And while some people have expressed hesitation over the pair, who first sparked romance rumors 2021, getting engaged so young, there is one person who has a lot of confidence when it comes to the couple's future: Jake's dad Jon Bon Jovi.
"I don't know if age matters," the rocker said on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in May. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together."
And to relive the couple's sweetest moments from the very beginning, keep reading.