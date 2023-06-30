Jake Bongiovi Bonds With Fiancée Millie Bobby Brown's Family During NYC Outing

Jake Bongiovi was recently spotted out to dinner with his fianceé Millie Bobby Brown and her parents as well as pals Noah Schnapp and Gregg Sulkin.

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Engagement

No strange things happening here, just some family bonding.

Millie Bobby Brown recently had a night out in New York City with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his future in-laws—her parents, Kelly and Robert Brown

For the June 28 occasion, the Stranger Things actress was photographed in a pink leopard print slip dress and block heeled sandals, completing the look with bold gold hoops. She kept her hair classic and casual in a simple bob. For his part, Jake kept it simple in a short sleeved, cream-colored button down, cargo shorts and white sneakers. 

The group of four were joined by Millie's costar and BFF Noah Schnapp as well as British actor Gregg Sulkin for dinner at Don Angie in the West Village.

The sweet family outing comes more than two months after and Millie announced their engagement in April. For the big announcement, the Enola Holmes actress borrowed from Taylor Swift's "Lover," captioning her April Instagram post, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

18 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

And this is not the only happy occasion for which the couple have had reason to celebrate recently—Millie celebrated her fiancé's 21st birthday with a sweet message

TheImageDirect.com

"this sums us up. In bliss, exploring together," the 19-year-old captioned her May 7 post, which featured a series of pictures of the couple hand-in-hand. "I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you."

And while some people have expressed hesitation over the pair, who first sparked romance rumors 2021, getting engaged so young, there is one person who has a lot of confidence when it comes to the couple's future: Jake's dad Jon Bon Jovi

"I don't know if age matters," the rocker said on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in May. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together."

And to relive the couple's sweetest moments from the very beginning, keep reading. 

TheImageDirect.com
Night out in NYC

Millie and Jake were spotted out to dinner at Don Angie in New York City's West Village in June 2023, where they were joined by Millie's parents Kelly and Robert Brown

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

