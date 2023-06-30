How Prince Harry and Prince William Are Joining Forces in Honor of Late Mom Princess Diana

The tale of two princes is coming together.
Prince Harry and Prince William united forces in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, appearing in two separate videos for the June 30 annual Diana Award celebration, which honors young changemakers around the world.
In one cameo, William applauded Diana Award Legacy Award winner Hannah Hodgsonand the other young people for the "challenges they have overcome" to get to this point before giving the opening ceremony speech.
"What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others," the Prince of Wales said. "Today, we recognize the power of all young people—the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change."
Praising the award recipients, which includes 189 young people from 31 countries, William continued, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, lighting the way for others to follow."
"You are an inspiration to everyone," the 41-year-old added. "And to everyone watching all these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world."
William's speech also included a nod to Diana—who died in a 1997 car crash at age 36—as he explained how the award reflects "a belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name."
Meanwhile, Harry also reflected on his mother's legacy on the eve of her birthday in another video that was shown halfway through the ceremony.
"As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people," the Duke of Sussex explained. "She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society. Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today."
Shining light on what this award represents, the 38-year-old added, "When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. The brilliant Award recipients we're honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change can happen."
William and Harry's last in-person reunion was in May, when they attended their father King Charles III's coronation. However, they were not seated near each other amid a rift between Harry and members of his father, step-mother Queen Camilla and William—all of whom he wrote about in his memoir Spare.
