How Prince Harry and Prince William Are Joining Forces in Honor of Late Mom Princess Diana

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Officially Move Out of Frogmore Cottage

The tale of two princes is coming together.

Prince Harry and Prince William united forces in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, appearing in two separate videos for the June 30 annual Diana Award celebration, which honors young changemakers around the world.

In one cameo, William applauded Diana Award Legacy Award winner Hannah Hodgsonand the other young people for the "challenges they have overcome" to get to this point before giving the opening ceremony speech.

"What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others," the Prince of Wales said. "Today, we recognize the power of all young people—the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change."

Praising the award recipients, which includes 189 young people from 31 countries, William continued, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, lighting the way for others to follow."