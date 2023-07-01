Step up Your Fashion With the Top 17 Trending Amazon Styles Right Now

Try out the trends and stick to your budget with these affordable finds from Amazon.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 01, 2023
E! Insider Shop, Amazon Trending Fashion

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love fashion, but you don't have the budget to keep up with the latest style trends. Think again because you can get so many affordable finds from Amazon. I got so used to that next-level quick Prime shipping that it's hard to shop anywhere else. Even so, there is one slight problem: the many choices.

If you need help narrowing down your options, here's a roundup with the top trending Amazon fashions right now. If you want to be festive for the Fourth of July, this American flag kimono is a cute swimsuit cover-up and it would also look adorable with a tank and shorts. This loose romper is the ideal summer outfit. Feel stylish and supported at the beach with this retro-looking bikini set, which comes in a ton of colors and has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Stock up on layering pieces with this three-pack of ribbed bodysuits.

Keep on reading for more trending fashion finds.

Amazon's Top Trending Fashion

Lentta Women's Causal Jumpsuits

Look like a fashionista and feel incredibly cozy whenever you rock this jumpsuit. There are 12 colors to choose from.

"I love overalls and have several pair that I usually wear in the summer but they're getting worn out. These are absolutely perfect! I bought these as a FP alternative because of the price and they wanted to compare and so glad I did! I love oversized look and purchased the large so they were more like the FP look," a shopper said.

$23
Amazon

DDSOL Women's American Flag Kimono Cover up

Add some red, white, and blue to your look with this festive kimono, which has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$18
Amazon

AUTOMET Women's Casual Sleeveless Shorts Jumpsuits with Pockets

Look chic and feel comfy when you rock one of these flowy rompers. They're available in a ton of colors, and, yes, they have pockets.

$32
Amazon

OQQ Women's 3 Piece Tank Tops

You can never have too many tanks. These three packs are available in many color combinations ranging from neutral to bold. These bundles have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

A shopper said, "I'm obsessed! I want all of the colors now lol I'll be living in these, the material is great they are super comfy and flattering."

$26
Amazon

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage

This swim set comes in sizes from 0 through 22. It comes in a ton of colors and it has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The halter top is supportive, yet comfortable, and the high-waisted bottom is supremely flattering.

$34-$36
Amazon

Elescet Summer Dresses

Once you find an outfit you love, just get one in every color. It doesn't get any easier than this breezy, super flattering dress. There are 45 colors and patterns to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 3X. The Elescet Summer Dress has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22
Amazon

OQQ Women's 3 Piece Bodysuits

These bodysuits are fantastic. Wear them on their own in the summer and layer them under blazers and cardigan during cool weather. There are 12 color combinations to choose from.

$26-$28
Amazon

Furtalk Sun Visor Hats

Protect your skin from the sun and look incredibly chic with one of these hats. They're foldable, easy to pack, and there are seven colors to choose from. This top-seller has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26
$20
Amazon

Under Armour Women's Rival Fleece Joggers

These comfy joggers come in 30 colors and they have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Under Armour Women's Rival Fleece Joggers are available in standard, short, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 4X.

$41
Amazon

Elescat Womens Summer Dresses- Short Sleeve

Look cute without even trying whenever you throw on this dress. You cannot go wrong with all black, but if you want more options, there 45 colors and prints. This customer-loved dress has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23-$27
Amazon

Vichyie Women Tank Tops

I love this tank top. I have it in eight colors and I want more. It is comfy, high-quality, and not see-through (even in white). This wardrobe staple has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19
Amazon

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits

These criss cross one-piece swimsuits deliver slimming tummy control. The top is supportive, yet comfy and there are removable pads. There are 25 colors available. The Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36-$38
Amazon

ZAFUL Women's High Waisted Bikini Scoop Neck Swimsuit

Go for a fashionable and flattering look with one of these swimsuit sets. There are 39 colors to choose from. This swim top would look great as a crop top with some denim shorts or jeans. It has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$33-$38
Amazon

Merokeety Womens v Neck Tank Tops

If you want a tank that's comfy, yet polished, this button-down is the perfect pick. It comes in a ton of colors and has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
Amazon

Moss Rose Kimono

These kimonos come in 30+ colors and prints. A kimono is a great layering piece that you can style in so many ways throughout the year. Wear it in the summer as a swimsuit cover-up. Layer it over a tank with jeans. Pair it with a dress. There are lots of options. This style has 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26
Amazon

Jeasona Women’s Bathing Suit Cover Up

Crochet is a forever-summer staple. You can get this swimsuit cover-up in six colors. It would also be cute over a tank with some jean shorts. This style has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$24
Amazon

Anrabess Women’s Summer Sleeveless Scoop Neck Fitted Tank

Exude effortless sophistication in this dress with some cute cut-outs on the side. It comes in several colors. You're gonna want them all.

$35
Amazon

If you want to do more Amazon shopping, check out the 30 most popular products E! readers shopped this past month.

