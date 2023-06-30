Shop These American-Made Brands This 4th of July Weekend From KitchenAid to Glossier

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fourth of July weekend is now upon us, and you know what that means. Shopping, shopping, shopping. Holiday weekends are always a great time to take advantage of the sales going on or even to use the occasion as an excuse to treat yourself to something you've been eyeing on.
Either way, we've got your back. Here are 17 brands that make their products here in the US that you should check out this weekend. Shopping all American-made items is one way to be a little patriotic on our country's Independence Day, and luckily, so many of our favorites are made in the USA! The famous KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale this weekend, so grab that while you can! You can also shop ColourPop's vibrant quality makeup, New Balance's classic sneakers, Reformation's sustainably beautiful dresses, or SkinCeutical's best-selling skincare.
The choices are endless, but we've gone ahead and highlighted a few products that we think should be in your cart at checkout this weekend. Read on for more.
Pro Line Series 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
If you've been waiting for an excuse to splurge on the popular KitchenAid stand mixer, this weekend is your chance to finally get in your hands. The Pro-Line 7 quart mixer is currently on sale at $550 compared to the original price at $680. This appliance is definitely an investment, but it isn't just any old stand mixer. It's a professional quality mixer with a large capacity and ten speeds. You can also get different paddle attachments for a variety of recipes. You can make so many different things with this mixer, and you will definitely get the bang for your buck.
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
This sheet bundle won the 2022 "Best Bedding" award from Good Housekeeping, and you can get it for 45% off the original price right now. Brooklinen's Luxe Sateen sheets are rich and "buttery smooth" with a 480 thread count and "luminous finish" for the ultimate nighttime comfort. This set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, 4 pillowcases, and a duvet cover. It comes in 10 colors and in sizes from twin to cali king to fit all the kinds of beds in your house.
It has over 67,000 five star ratings on the Brooklinen site, and tons of customers rave about the "soft, crisp, and cool" fabric that's "perfect for a summer's night." Well, look at that. Now's just the time to buy a set for yourself this hot, 4th of July weekend.
Gift of Grace Liquid Eye Liner & Make-up Perfecter Set
This set from Stila Cosmetics offers you $41 worth of products for only $20. You'll get the Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner that has won a ton of beauty awards and is super popular amongst social media beauty gurus. It also comes with the Save The Day Eye & Lip Perfector that will help you take care of any smudges or mistakes, which is especially great for when you're running late and you need a quick solution to fix up your look. You need these two items in your makeup bag.
580 New Balance Sneakers
The New Balance 580's are a great pair of sneakers for all the summer activities ahead. This new model brings the classic look of the original 580 back to life while keeping its original retro flair with the color-blocked leather and mesh upper and iconic New Balance logo. The cushion-y midsole provides the support and comfort you need for a long day of walking. This pair is on sale for only $90!
Banana + Coconut Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner Duo
This shampoo and conditioner duo won a "Best of Beauty" award from Allure, and we can see why. Briogeo uses combinations of superfoods in these sets to target specific hair types and hair concerns. In this duo, the banana extract uses potassium to strengthen hair, and the coconut oil prevents breakage by keeping each strand moisturized. This is great for those with dry, brittle hair. You can also get the Mango + Cherry pack to neutralize oily hair or the Matcha, Apple + Kale pack to nourish your hair.
Many customers say that the shampoo and conditioner leave their hair feeling soft, smooth, and healthy. You can get this pack for $12 off.
The City Stripe Midi Dress
Everlane is big in the sustainable fashion world, and now is your time to grab a brand new item for your wardrobe that you know will last you for years. This midi dress is the perfect outfit for the summer season with its relaxed silhouette like at outdoor weddings or nice dinners where you want to look styled and sophisticated but still want to keep cool. You can get this dress in a nice dusty red, black, or white.
The Makeup Set
This Glossier makeup set has 3 of their most iconic, best-selling items all at a discounted price. It comes with the Cloud Paint blush, the Lash Slick mascara, and the Boy Brow pomade. Add these essentials to your existing routine or use them alone as a quick "5-minute," 3-step makeup process for a simple, natural look. However, you incorporate this set into your day, you have to get this deal.
A shopper calls this set "the perfect combo" and says, "It has everything you need for that classic no-makeup makeup look that is so perfect for everyday."
Vitamix One
From smoothies to sauces, a Vitamix will come in handy in your kitchen. The Vitamix One is the "perfect starter blender" which has easy controls and comes in a "countertop-friendly size." The stainless steel blades and tamper tool ensures that your food gets blended smoothly and thoroughly with no hassle. This blender is great for simple, easy recipes that will still wow the people you're serving.
A reviewer writes, "It's really the perfect size blender for any kitchen, RV, Dorm room space and even for travel. The blend quality is top notch."
High-Bottom Tote
This L.L. Bean tote is your new summer bag. It's the perfect size for beach days, picnics, camping trips, and quick weekend getaways. This bag is designed with heavy canvas and a "reinforced double-layer base" for lasting durability so you can use this bag summer after summer. You can choose a medium or large size and between 4 different colors.
Customers say that it's "sturdy," "versatile," and "high quality." This bag is 25% off, so make sure to grab it soon.
Hydrating B5 Gel
Treat yourself this weekend to this best-selling, top-rated hydrating serum from SkinCeuticals that uses a combination of vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid to make an oil-free moisturizer. This serum is good for all skin types, especially sensitive skin, and targets dehydration, acne, and aging. A lot of people dry out during the summer season because of the heat, so you might want to have this handy.
One customer writes, "I love the way it feels on my face and how smooth it is. It diminishes the fine lines and wrinkles visibly."
Fade Into Hue Pressed Powder Makeup Palette
ColourPop is best known for its vibrant makeup products and colorful eyeshadow palettes. After all, it is Colour-POP. This Fade to Hue pressed powder palette is perfect for creating those summertime makeup looks with bright colors and sparkly shades to match the vibes of the season. This is their "rainbow mega palette" which has "a mixture of sparkling metallics, blinged-out Pressed Glitters, and the richest mattes." You can make so many looks with just this one palette, so it definitely deserves a spot in your collection. One customer says that it's "very pigmented and easy to blend."
Tagliatelle Linen Dress
If you're in a shopping mood, you should stop by Reformation to see if there's a summer style you want to purchase. Reformation is the place for timeless feminine looks with a commitment to sustainability, and there are so many great pieces like this white linen dress. White and linen are two staples in any summer wardrobe, and this dress is just perfect with corset bodice, wide square neckline, midi length A-line skirt.
The Stainless Sets 6-Piece
If you're looking to up your cooking game, then consider investing in a quality set of pots and pans that will definitely make a difference in your dishes. Made In Cookware has some deals going on right now like this sale on their stainless set that you have to checkout. For over $100 off, you can get a 6 piece set of premium stainless cookware with "stay cool handles" and one with "professional-quality non stick." The set comes with two "frying pans, a saucepan, and a stockpot."
Dozen Assorted Cookie Tin
Save some room for these treats because Milk Bar is the perfect thing to bring to a summer picnic. Milk Bar is super popular for its unique flavor combos and one-of-a-kind desserts, and this assorted cookie tin is great to try all their different cookies. The box comes with two of each: Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Corn, Blueberry & Cream, Chocolate Confetti, and Confetti.
The Excercise Dress
If you're going to spend a lot of time hiking, jogging, going to the gym, or even heading to a theme park, you need this Exercise Dress from Outdoor Voices that's 20% off right now. It's the perfect combination of style and comfort with the breathable, stretchy fabric, built in shorts liner, and a cute strappy back. You can get this dress in 17 colors or patterns.
This dress is one of Outdoor Voices's classics, and a ton of customers have rated it with 5 stars. One shopper writes, "I love it so much and live in it all summer!"
Amazing Grace Bath + Body Duo
Everyone loves quality bath products, so check out this set that's on sale at Philosophy. The Amazing Grace bath and body duo comes with a shampoo, bath & shower gel for your hair and skin and a firming body emulsion to moisturize and tone. The amazing grace fragrance is made up of bergamot, lily of the valley, and musk. Customers love the scent and how these products leave their skin feeling soft and smooth.
Classic Ghirardelli Gift Basket
If you've got a summer birthday gift to shop for, look no further than 1800 baskets. You can shop a variety of premium gift baskets by occasion and interests to find the perfect gift for your loved one. This Ghirardelli gift basket has a bunch of treats for that one person in your life with the biggest sweet tooth. It's on sale for $42 off.
If you're looking for more sales to shop during the holiday weekend, Gymshark is having a huge 60% off summer sale for all your workout essentials.