Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti Break Up

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are no longer on island time.
The Love Island season eight winners have broken up after nearly a year together, Davide confirmed on social media.
"@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together," the 28-year-old wrote via his Instagram Stories June 29. "I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best."
Davide went on to ask the fans and followers to be kind with this news.
"I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time," he continued. "I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."
Ekin-Su has yet to publicly comment on the breakup. The news comes just two days after the couple posed together on the at the UK premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 26.
The former couple became fan-favorites on Love Island when their season aired last summer. Despite their rocky start, they were initially coupled up before going their separate ways, they found their way back and ultimately walked away with the £50,000 prize. And Davide recently reflected on spending the early days of their relationship in the public eye.
"Me and Ekin-Su had our struggles due to our public positions and we still have them sometimes," he told The Sun June 10. "If there's something that I would change or would have done differently [with Ekin-Su in the villa], maybe I would have taken things a bit more slowly."
Nevertheless, Davide and Ekin have continued to share glimpses into their life together on social media.
Posting a series of pictures of the two packing on the PDA on a beach at sunset in February, David captioned the post, "They told me that to make her fall in love; I had to make her laugh. But every time she laughs, I'm the one who falls in love."
Ekin often echoed her then-boyfriend's sentiments, sharing snaps of her own, when the two vacationed together. The photos included beach pictures, romantic dinners and quality time. She wrote beneath a Feb. 27 Instagram post, "Memories from our stay."
Back in September, Ekin-Su, 28, spoke about life outside of the Spanish villa with her other half and how their relationship had been smooth sailing since the end of the show, despite reports of Davide allegedly cheating on Ekin.
In fact, she couldn't help but laugh at the rumors, telling E! News at the time, "When I read that I was pissed off but then I was laughing at it. Like really? Get a grip."
At the time, also reflected on her time on Love Island and how the mistakes she's made on her journey had brought her to life with Davide by her side.
"Everything I've done in the villa, like mistakes, have led me to where I am now and I think life is like that," Ekin-Su added. "Nothing's perfect. You can mess around, but when you've realized what you want and forgive yourself, life gives you good things."