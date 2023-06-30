Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti Break Up

Watch : Love Island USA Winners Timmy & Zeta Reveal Their Biggest Lesson

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are no longer on island time.

The Love Island season eight winners have broken up after nearly a year together, Davide confirmed on social media.

"@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together," the 28-year-old wrote via his Instagram Stories June 29. "I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best."

Davide went on to ask the fans and followers to be kind with this news.

"I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time," he continued. "I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."

Ekin-Su has yet to publicly comment on the breakup. The news comes just two days after the couple posed together on the at the UK premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 26.

The former couple became fan-favorites on Love Island when their season aired last summer. Despite their rocky start, they were initially coupled up before going their separate ways, they found their way back and ultimately walked away with the £50,000 prize. And Davide recently reflected on spending the early days of their relationship in the public eye.