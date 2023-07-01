Anthropologie 4th of July Deals: Here’s How To Save 85% On Clothes, Home Decor, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are so many major sales and deals to shop throughout the Fourth of July weekend. So many great stores have jaw-dropping deals for fashion, beauty, and home products. If you want to shop a little bit of everything at one store, Anthropologie has everything you need.
Right now, there's an EXTRA 40% discount on everything in the Anthropologie sale section— no promo code needed. Depending on what you buy, you can save 85% on your purchase. Here is what you need to know: the prices are not as marked. Just add your favorite items to your cart and when you check out that extra 40% discount will apply.
Not sure what to buy? Here are some of the best July 4 deals from Anthropologie.
The Best Anthropologie 4th of July Deals
By Anthropologie Cowl-Neck Shine Halter Tank
All eyes will be on you when you wear this shiny, halter top, which comes in three colors.
Maeve One-Shoulder Bow Top
It's giving Hamptons, isn't it? This one-shoulder top is also available in solid white and yellow.
By Anthropologie Ruffled One-Shoulder Top
Make a sophisticated statement with one of these ruffle, one-sleeve tops.
Let Me Be Slim Bubble Dress
This dreamy dress is the perfect ensemble for a wedding. It also comes in light blue.
By Anthropologie Waffle Wrap Dress
A wrap dress is just one of those truly timeless styles. This one looks polished and feels incredibly comfortable.
Pilcro Henley Blouse
This top is versatile and comfy. It will become your new go-to.
Maeve Tweed Skirt
Get in on the quiet luxury trend with this preppy, tweed skirt.
By Anthropologie Off-The-Shoulder Bubble Top
This is the ultimate summer top, delivering effortless elegance.
Cloth & Stone Wrap Skirt
Bring cheer to any room with a lemon print wrap skirt.
