Cynthia Nixon Weighs In On Chances of Kim Cattrall Returning for More And Just Like That Episodes

Watch : And Just Like That Stars Dish on Kim Cattrall's RETURN

Amid the news of Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That cameo, many fans couldn't help but wonder if we'll be seeing more of Samantha Jones.

However, Cynthia Nixon doesn't want anyone to get their hopes up. In fact, the Sex and the City star recently admitted that the chances of seeing Kim back on the series beyond her season two cameo of And Just Like That are "I think very, very small."

"You know it was a cameo," Cynthia said on the June 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "And I think it was a special treat for the twenty-fifth anniversary. We tried so hard to keep it quiet, we're really sorry it got out."

Host Andy Cohen echoed the disappointment regarding the leak of Kim's cameo, agreeing, "It really pissed me off."

And Cynthia, who reprises her role of Miranda Hobbes on the Sex and the City continuation, explained how it was all supposed to go down, adding, "It would've been such a fun thing as you're watching an episode, and she popped up, but... yeah."