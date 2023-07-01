Cue the Fireworks, Kate Spade’s 4th of July Deals Are 75% Off

Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend 2023 with 75% discounts on Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry, and more. Plus, there's free shipping.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 01, 2023 11:00 AMTags
HandbagsShoppingFourth Of JulyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
E! Insider Shop, Kate Spade 4th of July Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

How many handbags would be too many? The limit does not exist, especially when there are jaw-dropping discounts. If you feel like accessories make the outfit, you're in luck because there are some major Kate Spade deals in honor of Fourth of July Weekend.

You can get an EXTRA 50% off the Kate Spade sale section when you use the promo code SOEXTRA at checkout. Depending on which styles you love, you can save 75% on your purchase. Plus, Standard Shipping is free in the Continental US. If you are looking for more Kate Spade deals, there are mind-blowing discounts at Kate Spade Surprise. You can get 75% off Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more.

These deals are red, white, and cute. Here are some of the standout styles from Kate Spade and Kate Spade Surprise

read
45 Lululemon Finds I Predict Will Sell Out 4th of July Weekend: Don’t Miss These Buys Starting at $9

The Best Kate Spade 4th of July Deals

Kate Spade Audrey Mini Bucket Bag

This adorable bag is chic and functional— perfect for the person on the go. It's available in black leather and there's a straw version that's stylish for summer.

$330
$89
Black
$360
$99
Straw

Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote

Essentially, you're getting two bags for the price of one with this reversible tote. It even comes with a detachable coin purse.

$360
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Daisy Vanity Crossbody

The Kate Spade Daisy Vanity Crossbody is a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Carry it as a shoulder bag, rock it as a crossbody, or carry it by the top handle. You can also get one in black.

$280
$85
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Natalia Boxed Large Turn Lock Wallet

A black, quilted wallet is a purchase you'll never regret. This is a classic that you'll use for years, if not decades. It has credit card slots on the inside and outside with slip pockets and a coin compartment.

$280
$69
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Candy Shop Pearl Halo Pendant

Pearls? Yes, please. Treat yourself. This necklace is also a great gift.

Use the promo code SOEXTRA to get this for just $24.

$68
$24
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Rose Garden Cardholder

When you're carrying a smaller bag, you may not have room for a wallet. That's why it's always great to have a cardholder. This one has interior and exterior slots and it's sleek enough to fit in just about any bag.

$68
$24
Kate Spade

Kate Spade My Love Pavé Heart Studs

You'll totally heart these earrings (pun intended).

$58
$26
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Take A Bow Studs

Add a hint of sparkle to your look with these bow earrings.

$58
$26
Kate Spade

Kate Spade All Day Large Tote

This is the essential tote bag everyone needs in their life. It has enough room for everything and it comes with a detachable wristlet. There are many colors to choose from.

$250
$111
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote

The Kate Spade Sam Bag has been a beloved style since 1993. This sleek, polished bag with a modern twist will be in style forever and ever. 

$300
$105
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Anna Medium Envelope Clutch

The Kate Spade Anna Medium Envelope Clutch is the ideal plus-one for any event, whether you're dressing up or dressing down.

$300
$105
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Puddle Rain Booties

Avoid the puddles in style with these chic rain boots, which also come in black.

$148
$63
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Palm Springs Slide Sandals

You just found your go-to summer shoe. These cork, spherical heels really do go with everything. 

$228
$103
Kate Spade

Looking for more great deals? Don't miss these major 4th of July discounts from Good American, Tory Burch, Coach, and more major brands.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!