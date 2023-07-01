Cue the Fireworks, Kate Spade’s 4th of July Deals Are 75% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
How many handbags would be too many? The limit does not exist, especially when there are jaw-dropping discounts. If you feel like accessories make the outfit, you're in luck because there are some major Kate Spade deals in honor of Fourth of July Weekend.
You can get an EXTRA 50% off the Kate Spade sale section when you use the promo code SOEXTRA at checkout. Depending on which styles you love, you can save 75% on your purchase. Plus, Standard Shipping is free in the Continental US. If you are looking for more Kate Spade deals, there are mind-blowing discounts at Kate Spade Surprise. You can get 75% off Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more.
These deals are red, white, and cute. Here are some of the standout styles from Kate Spade and Kate Spade Surprise.
The Best Kate Spade 4th of July Deals
Kate Spade Audrey Mini Bucket Bag
This adorable bag is chic and functional— perfect for the person on the go. It's available in black leather and there's a straw version that's stylish for summer.
Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote
Essentially, you're getting two bags for the price of one with this reversible tote. It even comes with a detachable coin purse.
Kate Spade Daisy Vanity Crossbody
The Kate Spade Daisy Vanity Crossbody is a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Carry it as a shoulder bag, rock it as a crossbody, or carry it by the top handle. You can also get one in black.
Kate Spade Natalia Boxed Large Turn Lock Wallet
A black, quilted wallet is a purchase you'll never regret. This is a classic that you'll use for years, if not decades. It has credit card slots on the inside and outside with slip pockets and a coin compartment.
Kate Spade Candy Shop Pearl Halo Pendant
Pearls? Yes, please. Treat yourself. This necklace is also a great gift.
Use the promo code SOEXTRA to get this for just $24.
Kate Spade Morgan Rose Garden Cardholder
When you're carrying a smaller bag, you may not have room for a wallet. That's why it's always great to have a cardholder. This one has interior and exterior slots and it's sleek enough to fit in just about any bag.
Kate Spade My Love Pavé Heart Studs
You'll totally heart these earrings (pun intended).
Kate Spade Take A Bow Studs
Add a hint of sparkle to your look with these bow earrings.
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
This is the essential tote bag everyone needs in their life. It has enough room for everything and it comes with a detachable wristlet. There are many colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote
The Kate Spade Sam Bag has been a beloved style since 1993. This sleek, polished bag with a modern twist will be in style forever and ever.
Kate Spade Anna Medium Envelope Clutch
The Kate Spade Anna Medium Envelope Clutch is the ideal plus-one for any event, whether you're dressing up or dressing down.
Kate Spade Puddle Rain Booties
Avoid the puddles in style with these chic rain boots, which also come in black.
Kate Spade Palm Springs Slide Sandals
You just found your go-to summer shoe. These cork, spherical heels really do go with everything.
