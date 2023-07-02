Lindsay Lohan's Totally Grool Road to Motherhood

Lindsay Lohan, who turns 37 on July 2, is expecting her first child with Bader Shammas, and we're looking back on all of her pregnancy looks.

By Tierney Bricker Jul 02, 2023
Lindsay LohanPregnanciesCelebritiesFeatures
Honey, Lindsay Lohan has never looked better.

The Parent Trap star, who turns 37 on July 2, is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, and the limit does not exist on the cute looks Lohan has sported during her pregnancy. 

Lohan announced that she was expecting a baby by uploading a picture of a "coming soon…" onesie to Instagram March 14—noting she and Shammas, who wed in April 2022, are "blessed and excited." Since then, the Mean Girls alum has shared glimpses of her journey to motherhood on social media, including sweet snaps from her baby shower in April and her romantic beach getaway with Shammas. 

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is," Lohan recently told Allure of impending parenthood, "and what it's like to just be a mom. It's overwhelming, in a good way."

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Baby Shower Weekend

Look back on all of Lohan's groolest pregnancy looks: 

Instagram
Oh Baby!

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan celebrated her baby-on-the-way at an intimate gathering with friends and family in April 2023.

Instagram
Bumpin' Beauty

At the baby shower, Lindsay's younger sister Aliana Lohan craddled the actress' bump.

Instagram
Fringed Fun

Lindsay showed off her growing belly in an orange fringed number.

Instagram
Stylish Mom-to-Be

The Mean Girls alum was clad in white as she was fêted by friends.

Instagram
Green Queen

The expectant star snapped a mirror selfie in a knitted green maxi dress.

Instagram
Babymoon

Lindsay shared photos from a beach vacation she went on with husband Bader Shammas in a May 25 Instagram post.

