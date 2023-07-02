Lindsay Lohan's Totally Grool Road to Motherhood

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Jamie Lee Curtis' Motherly Advice

Honey, Lindsay Lohan has never looked better.

The Parent Trap star, who turns 37 on July 2, is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, and the limit does not exist on the cute looks Lohan has sported during her pregnancy.

Lohan announced that she was expecting a baby by uploading a picture of a "coming soon…" onesie to Instagram March 14—noting she and Shammas, who wed in April 2022, are "blessed and excited." Since then, the Mean Girls alum has shared glimpses of her journey to motherhood on social media, including sweet snaps from her baby shower in April and her romantic beach getaway with Shammas.

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is," Lohan recently told Allure of impending parenthood, "and what it's like to just be a mom. It's overwhelming, in a good way."