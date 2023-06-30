Sue Johanson, Sunday Night Sex Show Host, Dead at 93

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Canada has lost a TV legend.

Sue Johanson, who dished out sex advice for decades as host of the Canadian call-in radio-turned-TV program Sunday Night Sex Show and its U.S. spinoff Talk Sex With Sue Johanson, died at age 93 in a long-term care home near her native Toronto, surrounded by her family, her rep told CBC June 29.

"She was a groundbreaker pioneer trooper. And she broke all the rules. And it was fabulous," her daughter Jane Johanson told CBC radio host Nil Köksal in an interview that day. "She never brushed people aside. She treated everyone absolutely the same. She was never judgmental, nor was she condescending or disapproving of any question that came her way."

Johanson's daughter continued, "It didn't matter who you were, what your sexual preference was, how you identified, what you might be dealing with in terms of the time of AIDS — like, she embraced everybody and who they were. And that just...made me so proud. We are so proud of our dear Sue, my mom."