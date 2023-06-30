Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Officially Hitting the Road as a Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for people to know her name. Her full one, that is.
While the Kardashians star added Barker to her last name on social media after marrying Travis Barker last year, she's making that new name even more official. The 44-year-old shared that she's added the Blink 182 drummer's last name to her driver's license.
Kourtney revealed the news on Instagram, captioning a June 29 post, "Say my name." The photo was a picture of a printed license with the name "Kourtney Kardashian Barker" under a picture of the reality star.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also expanded on why she chose to keep Kardashian as her middle name, writing "in case you didn't know" over an explanation of the practice.
"It's long been tradition for the bride to take her husband's last name," the note read, "and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her 'maiden name') as her middle name. Her husband's last name then becomes her new last name."
Travis also shared the news with his fans, adding Kourtney's post to his own Story and writing, "My wife," alongside a black heart.
And this is not the only exciting name-related news the couple has announced recently.
In fact, Kourtney's name change comes just a few weeks after she and the musician revealed they are expecting their first child together. The pair, who announced their sweet pregnancy news with an homage to Blink 182's "All the Small Things" music video at a concert in mid-June, subsequently revealed quite a few details about their growing family.
The couple shared they are expecting a boy in a music-themed sex reveal party, in which Travis did a drumroll before blue confetti shot out of a canon. And as for where they are on their name search? Don't expect Travis and Kourtney to wait as long as her sister Kylie Jenner did to settle on a name.
When the Poosh founder shared stunning new maternity photos, Travis commented on her June 29 post, "I already know his name" with a wink emoji.
This baby boy will be the seventh child to join the blended Kardashian-Barker family. Kourtney already shares three children with ex Scott Disick—Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8—while Travis is dad to Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
Kourtney and Travis have been open about wanting to expand their blended family, sharing their struggles with IVF and the toll it took on the Lemme founder.
"We are officially done with IVF," she said in a confessional on the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."