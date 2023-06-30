Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Officially Hitting the Road as a Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Baby Name!

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for people to know her name. Her full one, that is.

While the Kardashians star added Barker to her last name on social media after marrying Travis Barker last year, she's making that new name even more official. The 44-year-old shared that she's added the Blink 182 drummer's last name to her driver's license.

Kourtney revealed the news on Instagram, captioning a June 29 post, "Say my name." The photo was a picture of a printed license with the name "Kourtney Kardashian Barker" under a picture of the reality star.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also expanded on why she chose to keep Kardashian as her middle name, writing "in case you didn't know" over an explanation of the practice.

"It's long been tradition for the bride to take her husband's last name," the note read, "and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her 'maiden name') as her middle name. Her husband's last name then becomes her new last name."

Travis also shared the news with his fans, adding Kourtney's post to his own Story and writing, "My wife," alongside a black heart.