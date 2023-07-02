Find Out What the Stars of Secret Life of the American Teenager Are Up to Now

Shailene Woodley, Daren Kagasoff and Francia Raisa starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which premiered 15 years ago.

By Tierney Bricker Jul 02, 2023 4:00 AMTags
TVShailene WoodleyCelebritiesFeaturesNostalgiaEntertainment
Watch: Shailene Woodley Reflects on Aaron Rodgers Breakup

This American teenager now has a 15-year-old. 

Before Shailene Woodley starred in Big Little Lies and was engaged to Aaron Rodgers, she was the lead of ABC Family's drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which premiered on July 1, 2008. In the series, Shailene played Amy, a 15-year-old who becomes pregnant after having sex for the first time with the most popular boy in school Ricky Underwood (Daren Kagasoff). Complicating matters? Since their experience, they had both begun dating other classmates.

Helmed by the creators of 7th Heaven, The Secret Life of the American Teenager aired 121 episodes before ending its six-season run in 2013. In a 2020 interview with Bustle, Shailene reflected on her time on the series. 

I can only speak [about my characters' sex lives] through my experience with sex," she shared. "When I signed onto Secret Life, I read [three] episodes and I signed a contract for six years. [Those episodes] all hit home. I had friends in high school who were pregnant. It felt like everything that I wanted to be sending into the world."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

In honor of the show's 15th anniversary, find out what the cast of The Secret Life of  the American Teenager is up to now...

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Shailene Woodley

The actress was just 16 when she got her big break playing Amy Juergens, a teen whose unplanned pregnancy sends shockwaves through her high school. Shailene, now 31, has gone on to climb the ranks of Hollywood's A-list after her breakout performance in 2011's The Descendants, going on to front the Divergent film franchise and most recently starring in HBO's Big Little Lies

Shailene was engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the couple broke up in February 2022 as she was filming the upcoming drama series Three Women.

"It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s---ty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months," Shailene explained to PORTER in January. "I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character."

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Scott Gries/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Daren Kagasoff

Daren, 35, became an instant teen heartthrob thanks to his performance as Ricky Underwood, resident popular guy and father to Amy's baby. Since moving on from the ABC Family series, the actor has appeared on several television shows, including S.W.A. T. and The Village. He most recently co-starred in Devotion.

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images
Megan Park

The Canadian actress, who played the religious Grace Bowman, has found success behind the camera after Secret Life ended. She's directed music videos for Billie Eilish and Gucci Mane, and made her feature film directorial debut with The Fallout, which won three awards at South by Southwest in 2021.

Megan, 36, tied the knot with singer Tyler Hilton in 2015, and welcomed their daughter Winnie in December 2019.

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Ken Baumann

After finishing his run as nice guy Ben Boykewich, the 33-year-old moved on to another passion. Baumann has authored several fiction and non-fiction books, and in 2018 landed a fellowship at St. John's College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is married to actress Aviva Farber, whose best known for her role in Superbad

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
Francia Raisa

Following her time on Secret Life as fiery Adrian Lee, the 34-year-old landed starring roles on Freeform's Grown-ish and Hulu's How I Met Your Father. In 2017, Francia made headlines after donating a kidney to close friend Selena Gomez, though the pair reportedly had a falling out in 2022. Francia recently opened up about dealing with online harassment amid their rumored tension.

"It's not good at all. It's not fun either," Francia told TMZ in May of the messages she's received. "They are pretty bad but I think the one that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p--sy and rips out your other kidney you f--king whore."

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Greg Finley

After dedicating the early years of his career to playing sensitive jock Jack Pappas, the 38-year-old went on to nab guest roles in shows like Star CrossediZombie and The Flash

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Renee Olstead

Aside from her role as Amy's best friend Madison Cooperstein, the actress, 34, is best known for starring on CBS' Still Standing. She continues keeping fans up to date on her latest endeavors, including new music and modeling gigs, on Instagram. After six year of marriage, Renee divorced pianist Tommy King in 2020.

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Xbox
Allen Evangelista

Following his time as Ben's close pal Henry Miller, the 41-year-old went on to appear on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and in the 2015 film Project Almanac. The Zoey 101 alum has been married to Christina Burhoe since 2013 and the couple have two sons, Harrison and Hudson.

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Camille Winbush

The 33-year-old actress, who starred as smart and practical Lauren Treacy on Secret Life, still continues to act on smaller projects and remains close with Francia and Renee

Trending Stories

1

1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Mourns Death of Husband Caleb

2

There's No Crying Over These A League of Their Own Secrets

3

Colleen Ballinger’s Ex Speaks Out After She Denies Grooming Claims

The Secret Life of the American Teenager is streaming on Freeform.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Mourns Death of Husband Caleb

2

There's No Crying Over These A League of Their Own Secrets

3

Colleen Ballinger’s Ex Speaks Out After She Denies Grooming Claims

4

Bethany Hamilton Welcomes Baby No. 4, Her First Daughter

5

Secret Life of the American Teenager Cast: Where Are They Now?