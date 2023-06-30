Little Miss Sunshine's Alan Arkin Dead at 89

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a legendary actor.

Alan Arkin—the Academy Award winner who starred in dozens of films and television shows over his 70-year career including Little Miss Sunshine, Argo and The Kominsky Method—has died at the age of 89. Arkin's sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father's passing June 30.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," his family shared in a statement to E! News. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

The Brooklyn native's career began in 1957, making his feature film acting debut with a small role in the musical Calypso Heat Wave. Arkin would go on appear in over 50 films already by 2006, when his role as the curmudgeonly grandfather in the hit comedy Little Miss Sunshine, for which he received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2021, his costar Abigail Breslin recalled how Arkin truly served as a guiding force on set.