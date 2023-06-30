Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $250 Crossbody Bag for Just $59 and a Free Wallet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set for just $59. This set has a crossbody bag and a small, coordinating wallet. Normally, this set costs $250, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. A 76% discount is just too good to pass up, right?
Kate Spade 76% Off Deal
Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set
This bag is on sale in five solid colors and one floral print. Each set comes with a small, matching wallet.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set Reviews
A shopper raved, "Very happy with this crossbody. Small but packs a punch. It has an organizer that puts all your cards and ID in one place!"
Another shared, "Perfect little crossbody. This crossbody is vibrant and has a great side compartment, I could hardly wait to wear it when I saw my teenage granddaughter had snagged it from me! All ages will love this bag!"
A shopper wrote, "Absolutely love! I purchased this cross body purse set about a month ago and it was the such a great find. I literally use it every time I go out for dinner or a night out on the town. It goes with everything and the wallet that sits on the side pocket gives it the kick of color. I absolutely love it!"
Someone else reviewed, "Bought this and another one for my adult daughter. They are the perfect size for going out and just enough room to carry the essentials. Love it!"
A reviewer wrote, "Perfect size! Needed something for just the basics that I don't have to carry! I-Phone 13 Max fits great along with cards, cash and keys! Classy and sassy!"
