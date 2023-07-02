Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Adam Devine Recaps Nude In-Law Horror Story & Fighting John Goodman

These transformations are just are every bit as thrilling as fireworks.

Looking to head into the holiday weekend with an, uh, bang, stars paid a visit to their hairstylists to make a few changes. Katy Perry brought back one of her signature looks from the aughts, while Nina Dobrev debuted a bangin' new 'do. Plus, Chloe Grace Moretz chopped her locks in favor of a trendy bob and Maluma shook things up with a salt and pepper color.

But the big celeb changes weren't limited to just their hair care. John Goodman showed off his 200-pound weight loss, YouTube influencer MrBeast opened up about his fitness journey and a 1000-Lb. Sisters star posted her first-ever full-length photo on Instagram after losing 180 pounds.