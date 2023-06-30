Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt Is Engaged to Shannon Nelson

Brendan Hunt is celebrating a major score.
The Ted Lasso star—who plays beloved character Coach Beard—shared that he recently popped the question to longtime girlfriend Shannon Nelson, showcasing her gorgeous engagement ring.
"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat," the Horrible Bosses actor, 50, captioned his June 29 Instagram post featuring Shannon showing off her ring, "captured here in the act of saying ‘yes.'"
As for Shannon, the Gold actress she also gushed over the couple's next chapter, which comes a little more than two years after they welcomed their son Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt.
"We are a family," the Drop Dead Gorgeous alum captioned her Instagram post, which included a selfie of the couple posing with her rocker. "A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family."
As Shannon noted, the timing is perfect considering that "now it feels right."
"I get to marry this beautiful man," she continued. "I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest."
The couple has shared sweet glimpses into their bond over the years, with Shannon most recently praising her now-fiancé with this world being better "for having Brendan in it."
"He is bloody brilliant, insanely talented, always down to teach a game to someone who doesn't know how to play or to evangelize on all things football and he is working his butt off to make beautiful things for us all to enjoy," she captioned a June 2022 Instagram post celebrating his birthday. "Getting to navigate this crazy world with him by my side is one helluva gift. Getting to watch him with our son, seeing their love and knowing that our baby doesn't even know how good he has it yet, is actually thrilling at times."