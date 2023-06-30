Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt Is Engaged to Shannon Nelson

Watch : Behind-The-Scenes With The Cast Of Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt is celebrating a major score.

The Ted Lasso star—who plays beloved character Coach Beard—shared that he recently popped the question to longtime girlfriend Shannon Nelson, showcasing her gorgeous engagement ring.

"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat," the Horrible Bosses actor, 50, captioned his June 29 Instagram post featuring Shannon showing off her ring, "captured here in the act of saying ‘yes.'"

As for Shannon, the Gold actress she also gushed over the couple's next chapter, which comes a little more than two years after they welcomed their son Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt.

"We are a family," the Drop Dead Gorgeous alum captioned her Instagram post, which included a selfie of the couple posing with her rocker. "A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family."

As Shannon noted, the timing is perfect considering that "now it feels right."

"I get to marry this beautiful man," she continued. "I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest."