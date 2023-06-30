Why Chris Evans Deactivated His Social Media Accounts

Watch : Chris Evans' Valentine's Day Tribute to Alba Baptista

Captain America is putting social media on ice.

Before deactivating both his Twitter and Instagram accounts June 29, Chris Evans explained to fans that he was taking a "little break" from spending time online.

"Hey everyone, I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG," he tweeted, according to screenshots posted on social media. "See you soon! Much love!"

The Marvel star, 42, also offered up a more in-depth explanation on his Instagram Stories, reposting a message from Rocketman star Taron Egerton, who also announced his social media departure.

"I'm going to take a break from social media for a while," Taron's message read, per fans' screenshots. "I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it; I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive, and this is me making a commitment to myself."