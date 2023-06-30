Why Chris Evans Deactivated His Social Media Accounts

Captain America is putting social media on ice.
Before deactivating both his Twitter and Instagram accounts June 29, Chris Evans explained to fans that he was taking a "little break" from spending time online.
"Hey everyone, I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG," he tweeted, according to screenshots posted on social media. "See you soon! Much love!"
The Marvel star, 42, also offered up a more in-depth explanation on his Instagram Stories, reposting a message from Rocketman star Taron Egerton, who also announced his social media departure.
"I'm going to take a break from social media for a while," Taron's message read, per fans' screenshots. "I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it; I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive, and this is me making a commitment to myself."
The note continued, "I've gotten myself to a place where I spend too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding."
And Chris couldn't agree more, writing alongside the repost, "Couldn't have it said it better myself!!! Count me in. Gonna take a little break. Much love everyone!"
Last November, the Knives Out star—who is currently dating Alba Baptista—reflected on slowing down, noting that he's "settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."
"The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas," he told People. "I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."