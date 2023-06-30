Noah Cyrus Shares How Haters Criticizing Her Engagement Reminds Her of Being Suicidal at Age 11

Watch : Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Pinkus

Content warning: This story discusses suicide

Noah Cyrus is addressing hateful comments over her recent engagement and physical appearance.

The "July" singer reflected on her previous mental health struggles while penning some vulnerable words on her Instagram Stories June 29, just three days after announcing she was engaged to boyfriend Pinkus.

"Since I've announced something so pure and happy for me and my life, the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love and happiness from me," the 23-year-old wrote. "Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body—as you all did when I was just 11-12 years old."

Cyrus—whose older sister is Miley Cyrus—recalled how the harsh criticism came at a time when she "was still forming my brain," resulting in a detrimental impact on her mental health.

"I was lead to believe by these same people on the internet that myself—that little girl self—didn't deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards," she added. "I've been reminded again today how deeply f--ked the internet is and how it turned me against myself and lead myself to believe I should kill myself, wasn't worth living, ending up suicidal and dependent on drugs."