Pete Davidson’s New Purchase Proves He’s Already Thinking About Future Kids

Pete Davidson's hot new wheels? A minivan.
"That's shocking," Seth Meyers told the comedian on the June 28 episode of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers. "But you don't even have a family, Pete, right?"
After they cracked up over the accidental diss, Pete clarified why he wanted to buy a family-friendly vehicle even though he doesn't have kids... yet.
"No yeah, I don't have a family," the 29-year-old shared. "I don't have my own yet, but I do have a lot of friends and it's hard to fit them in a cool, flashy, whatever. So, I got like a minivan and I've been really loving it."
In fact, Pete said he bought the van simply because "I had to get a car, and I was like, ‘I want a minivan.' They're the best."
Recalling the "fun" of having both doors slide open, Pete continued to explain why "they are the best cars." Namely, how they allow him to go incognito as a celebrity.
"No one gives a f--k about you if you're in minivan," the Saturday Night Live alum said. "Like, you don't have to tint your windows or do anything to it. No one is looking at you. I've been able to drive everywhere and no one cares. The only people who care? Other minivan drivers. And they look at you with this like, that Derek Jeter nod, where everyone's like, ‘Yeah, I'm in this with you.'"
And while Pete—who is currently dating actress Chase Sui Wonders—might not have his own brood, he's previously shared just how excited he'll be to have children one day.
"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid," he said on Hart to Heart last year. "That's like my dream."
Adding that he's looking forward to his future "chapter" as a dad, Pete noted at the time, "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."
And these days, he's continuing to focus on himself. The Bupkis star recently entered a rehab center to work on his mental health, sources told multiple outlets June 28. As a source close to the actor told People, he "should be getting out pretty soon."