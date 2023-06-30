Pete Davidson’s New Purchase Proves He’s Already Thinking About Future Kids

Watch : Pete Davidson Enters Rehab for Mental Health

Pete Davidson's hot new wheels? A minivan.

"That's shocking," Seth Meyers told the comedian on the June 28 episode of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers. "But you don't even have a family, Pete, right?"

After they cracked up over the accidental diss, Pete clarified why he wanted to buy a family-friendly vehicle even though he doesn't have kids... yet.

"No yeah, I don't have a family," the 29-year-old shared. "I don't have my own yet, but I do have a lot of friends and it's hard to fit them in a cool, flashy, whatever. So, I got like a minivan and I've been really loving it."

In fact, Pete said he bought the van simply because "I had to get a car, and I was like, ‘I want a minivan.' They're the best."

Recalling the "fun" of having both doors slide open, Pete continued to explain why "they are the best cars." Namely, how they allow him to go incognito as a celebrity.