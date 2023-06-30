Taylor Swift Goes Back to December With Speak Now Song in Summer I Turned Pretty Trailer

Taylor Swift gave a preview of "Back to December" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in a new trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty. Take a listen.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jun 30, 2023 1:57 AMTags
TVMusicTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: See Kelly Clarkson Praise "Brilliant" Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is ready to go back to December one more time.

The pop star unveiled a first listen for her upcoming re-recorded version of her 2010 ballad "Back to December" in a new trailer for the Amazon Prime Video show The Summer I Turned Pretty.

On June 29, Taylor posted a trailer from the teen series that was set to the re-recorded song from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)—which drops July 7—as well as the song "august" from her 2020 album folklore.

She cheekily captioned the clip, "Crying (Taylor's Version)." 

The teaser for The Summer I Turned Pretty season two, out July 14, shows Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) making memories together and trying to keep the "magic" of Cousins Beach alive after the death of the boys' mom Susannah (Rachel Blanchard).

"Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times," Taylor sings during a montage. "I watched you laughin' from the passenger's side."

photos
Taylor Swift Through the Years

Naturally, the trailer also included an Easter Egg for another T.Swift project: The sheets shown in one scene with Belly are from the same bedding set worn by the ghosts in the music video for Taylor's 2022 single "Anti-Hero." As her management account Taylor Nation confirmed, "It's them. The sheets. They're the sheets. It's them!"

Trending Stories

1

Netflix’s Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Film Reveals Fiery Info

2

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Shares Her "Riskiest" OnlyFans Pic Yet

3

Blake Lively Gives a Nod to Baby No. 4 While Announcing New Brand

And while fans will likely have to wait until July 7 to hear the full version of "Back to December"—which is believed to detail her regret over ending things with Taylor Lautner in 2009—Swifties will be able to listen to plenty more of Taylor's hits as her Eras Tour continues to make its way across the U.S. through August, before going abroad.

Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Keep reading to relive some of the enchanting star sightings at The Eras Tour.

Twitter
Flavor Fav

"In my RED (Taylor's Version) Era and makin new friends," the rapper wrote June 9.

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star shared her view of the stage in Chicago, writing, "@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever."

Fletcher/TikTok
Fletcher

The "girls girls girls" singer lip-synced to "Blank Space" at MetLife Stadium, quipping on TikTok, "no lies detected."

Instagram
Drew Barrymore

"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," Drew wrote on Instagram after one of the New Jersey shosw. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need."

She continued, "Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show... You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

Instagram
Busy Philipps

Busy took her kids Birdie, 14, and Cricket, 9, to one of the MetLife shows, writing to Taylor afterward, "thank you for the magic that you've brought into my and my kids lives. Birdie adores you and I really think you would love her too."

Miles Teller

Miles rocked out at Taylor's MetLife Stadium show on May 27, as photographed by Aaron Rodgers.

Keleigh Teller

Miles' wife Keleigh attended too, after the couple starred in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video in 2021.

Instagram
Keleigh Teller

Keleigh captioned her backstage pic with Taylor, "48 hours in ERAs heaven."

Instagram
Julia Garner

The Inventing Anna star busted a move with Keleigh.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne and Mariska Hargitay

The actresses had a "lil #BadBlood reunion" at her New York area shows, as Mariska put it on Instagram.

Instagram
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

The comedians had the time of their lives at MetLife, with Matt revealing he hugged the singer's mom Andrea Swift.

TikTok
Lola Tung and Jenny Han

The Summer I Turned Pretty star danced the night away with the book's author at a MetLife show.

TikTok
Kathryn Gallagher

Dressed in a cardigan and wearing beaded friendship bracelets, the You actress captioned a photo of herself on the way to the New York show, "eras tour here i come baby."

Twitter
Rachel Zegler

The Snow White actress explained, "i came dressed as betty" to Taylor's May 26 show in the New York area.

Instagram
Laura Dern

The actress took her kids Ellery and Jaya to opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

Instagram
Shania Twain

The country star rocked out to her show in Las Vegas.

Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The model was in the audience for opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., later sharing photos of her trip to the desert.

Instagram
Clea Shearer

The Home Edit organizer attended night one with her family in Arizona.

Instagram
Danica Patrick

The former racing driver was in attendance for the Eras Tour in Arizona. 

"We were all so in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together and I didn't even take that many videos," Danica wrote in a March 18 Instagram post. "@taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life."

Instagram
JJ Watt

JJ Watt stepped out for the Eras Tour opening concert with wife Kealia Ohai Watt and other loved ones on March 18. Not only did the NFL star pose with a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift in honor of the show, but he also took to Twitter to gush about the experience. 

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends," JJ said in a video posted March 19. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers. You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans."

Trending Stories

1

Netflix’s Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Film Reveals Fiery Info

2

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Shares Her "Riskiest" OnlyFans Pic Yet

3

Blake Lively Gives a Nod to Baby No. 4 While Announcing New Brand

4

See Zac Efron Take Little Sister Olivia & Brother Henry to the Circus

5

Kelsea Ballerini Struck in the Face By Object While Performing Onstage