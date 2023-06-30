Taylor Swift Goes Back to December With Speak Now Song in Summer I Turned Pretty Trailer

Watch : See Kelly Clarkson Praise "Brilliant" Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is ready to go back to December one more time.

The pop star unveiled a first listen for her upcoming re-recorded version of her 2010 ballad "Back to December" in a new trailer for the Amazon Prime Video show The Summer I Turned Pretty.

On June 29, Taylor posted a trailer from the teen series that was set to the re-recorded song from Speak Now (Taylor's Version)—which drops July 7—as well as the song "august" from her 2020 album folklore.

She cheekily captioned the clip, "Crying (Taylor's Version)."

The teaser for The Summer I Turned Pretty season two, out July 14, shows Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) making memories together and trying to keep the "magic" of Cousins Beach alive after the death of the boys' mom Susannah (Rachel Blanchard).

"Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times," Taylor sings during a montage. "I watched you laughin' from the passenger's side."