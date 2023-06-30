Pete Davidson Admits His Mom Defended Him on Twitter From Burner Account

Watch : Michelle Yeoh GUSHES Over "Charming" Pete Davidson

Protecting your son is no laughing matter, just ask Pete Davidson's mom.

The comedian recently recalled how his mom Amy Davidson would clap back to social media haters who criticized him during his early days on Saturday Night Live.

"It was like my second or third year, and it was a lot of not useful, typical Twitter comments," Pete said on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast June 28. "My mom made a f--king fake Twitter account under the name @JoeSmith1355 and would respond to everyone. But it was so specific, like, 'Actually, I heard he's working on himself and does that quite often.'"

However, sleuthing fans ultimately revealed the real identity behind No. 1 Pete supporter @JoeSmith1355—now-deactivated account. And the effort didn't require that much work.

"This was the kicker," Pete added, "Everyone found out it was my mom, not through detective work. They found out because her username was @JoeSmith, but her profile name was Amy Davidson and the profile picture was Amy Davidson. So it was a picture of my mom, with a name that said @JoeSmith1355, commenting on all these haters."