The Best 4th of July 2023 Sales: $4 J.Crew Deals, 75% Off Kate Spade, 70% Nordstrom Rack Discounts & More

It's time to celebrate Fourth of July 2023. A long weekend means a lot to us shopping enthusiasts: flash deals, major sales, and affordable finds. If your idea of summer fun is online shopping in the comfort of your air conditioned home, same here. I searched all around the internet for the best deals so you don't have to.
"Keep Up With" Khloé Kardashian's style with 75% off deals from her brand Good American. Technically, lululemon is not having a sale, but there are great finds starting at $9 in their We Made Too Much section. J.Crew shoppers can use the code FOURTH to get an extra 60% off sale styles, with deals as low as $4. If you love Kate Spade, there's an EXTRA 50% off sale styles with the promo code SOEXTRA. You can save up to 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, and accessories at Kate Spade Surprise too.
Save up to 70% on Free People, Madewell, Sam Edelman and more top brands at Nordstrom Rack. Coach's sale section has 50% off deals and you can get an EXTRA 15% off on already-discounted styles from Coach Outlet too. BaubleBar shoppers can shop with $10 jewelry deals and $5 hair accessories. If you want to make some home upgrades, there are major deals at Wayfair.
TL;DR: The Best 4th of July Sales 2023
J.Crew: Use the promo code FOURTH to get an EXTRA 60% off J.Crew sale styles.
Good American: Save 75% on Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American.
Kate Spade: Use the promo code SOEXTRA to get an EXTRA 50% off at Kate Spade sale styles.
Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, and accessories.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss 70% markdowns on top brands including Free People, Madewell, Sam Edelman, and UGG.
Coach: Everything in Coach's sale section is 50% off.
Coach Outlet: Save an EXTRA 15% on already-discounted styles from Coach Outlet.
BaubleBar: BaubleBar shoppers can shop $10 jewelry deals and $5 hair accessories.
Wayfair: Save 75% during the Wayfair Fourth of July Clearance Sale.
Lululemon: There is not a sale, but there are great finds starting at $9 in the lululemon We Made Too Much section.
The Best 4th of July Fashion Deals: J.Crew, Good American, Kate Spade, Madewell, Nordstrom Rack
Abercrombie: Save 20% on almost everything at Abercrombie.
Aerie: Save up to 70% during the Aerie End of Season Sale.
American Eagle: Get 30% off nearly everything at American Eagle, including 700+ new arrivals.
Anthropologie: Get an EXTRA 40% off the Anthropologie sale section, discount applied at checkout.
Athleta: Save 60% on your purchase during the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale.
Banana Republic: Don't miss these 50% off deals from the Banana Republic Summer Sale.
Bare Necessities- Save 70% on bras, panties, lingerie, loungewear, swimwear and more at Bare Necessities.
Cosabella: Get 25% off all Cosabella bralettes with the promo code 4JULY25.
Cupshe: Shop 80% off deals on Cupshe swimsuits, dresses, and more.
CUUP: Take 70% off CUUP bras, panties, and more.
Draper James: Save 30% off everything from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Dynamite Clothing: Get up to 50% off when you shop at Dynamite Clothing.
Frasier Sterling: Save up to 75% sitewide on jewelry from Frasier Sterling.
Gap: Shop markdowns up to 75% off from Gap, discount applied at checkout.
Girlfriend Collective: Save 25% on everything during the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale.
Gymshark: Don't miss these 60% off deals on Gymshark activewear.
LoveShackFancy: Get 75% off LoveShackFancy styles.
Madewell: Save up to 60% off during the Madewell Summer Sale.
Old Navy: Don't miss these Old Navy deals starting at just $2.
Outdoor Voices: Save $20 on the iconic Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress.
Parade: Get up to 70% off underwear, bralettes, bodysuits, and more from Parade.
Steve Madden: Use the promo code STAR to save an EXTRA 30% off Steve Madden's sale section.
Tory Burch: Get an EXTRA 25% off the Tory Burch sale section, discount applied at checkout.
Vince Camuto: Save 65% on Vince Camuto shoes, bags, and accessories.
The Best 4th of July Beauty Deals: Sephora, Ulta, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics
Sephora: Get 50% off makeup, hair care, and skincare at Sephora.
Ulta: Save up to 40% during the Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale.
QVC: Get major discounts on top beauty brands including Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, and IT Cosmetics at QVC.
bareMinerals: Take 25% off sitewide on makeup and skincare from bareMinerals.
Beachwaver: Save 60% on hair tools and styling products from Beachwaver.
Charlotte Tilbury: Shop 40% off deals from Charlotte Tilbury.
Herbivore Botanicals: Get 25% off skincare from Herbivore Botanicals.
IT Cosmetics: Take 50% off select products from IT Cosmetics.
Josie Maran: Save 20% sitewide on Josie Maran products.
MAC Cosmetics: Take 25% off sitewide at MAC Cosmetics.
Mario Badescu: Don't miss these 25% discounts on Mario Badescu skincare.
Nudestix: Get 25% off on makeup and skincare from Nudestix.
Peace Out: Shop 20% off Peace Out skincare products.
PMD Beauty: Get 20% off PMD Beauty devices and other products.
Skin Gym: Save 50% on select Skin Gym products.
Soko Glam: Take 20% off K-Beauty products at Soko Glam.
Thirteen Lune: Save 30% on beauty products from Thirteen Lune.
Zitsticka- Get a 20% discount on Zitsticka products.
The Best 4th of July Home Deals: Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Dyson, Casper, Serta, Anthropologie, Solo Stove
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss 70% markdowns from Nordstrom Rack.
Wayfair: Save 75% during the Wayfair Fourth of July Clearance Sale.
Tempur-Pedic: Take $500 off Tempur-Pedic mattresses.
Serta: Save up to $7000 on Serta mattresses.
Casper: Save 25% on Casper mattresses.
Mattress Firm: Don't miss these 60% off deals from Mattress Firm.
Anthropologie: Get an EXTRA 40% off the Anthropologie sale section, discount applied at checkout.
Dyson: Save up to $200 off select devices from Dyson.
Le Creuset: Take 35% off Le Creuset cookware.
Pottery Barn: Don't miss these 50% discounts from Pottery Barn.
Solo Stove: Get 40% off Solo Stove fire pits.
Vitruvi: Save 40% on diffusers and essential oils from Vitruvi.