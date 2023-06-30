Zac Efron Shares Rare Photo With Little Sister Olivia and Brother Henry During the Greatest Circus Trip

Zac Efron took his 3-year-old sister Olivia and baby brother Henry to the circus in their hometown of San Luis Obispo, Calif. See their adorable family day out.

Zac Efron is coming alive with big brother duties.

Case in point? The Greatest Showman star's latest family outing in his hometown of San Luis Obispo, Calif.

On June 29, Zac shared a photo of himself carrying his 3-year-old sister Olivia and baby brother Henry in his arms during a visit to the greatest show: Circus Vargas. The High School Musical alum, 35, captioned the smiley snapshot on Instagram, "Showtime."

And you can bet on it that the Efron clan had a blast. As seen in a video posted to Instagram Stories, Zac and his siblings were in awe as they watched an aerial act from the crowd.

"Wow," exclaimed Zac, who was pictured with Olivia in his lap. Meanwhile, his dad, David Efron, was seen sitting with Henry as the group cheered on the performers.

The Baywatch actor's brother Dylan Efron, 31, also approved of the cute circus day, bopping to the top of the comments section with two heart emojis.

photos
Ranking All of Zac Efron's Movies

But while Zac is happy babysitting his siblings, fatherhood is not what he's looking for at the moment. After playing a dad in 2022's Firestarter, he admitted, "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary."

 

Instagram

"I have a little bit more growing to do, probably," he said during a May 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I don't know. Not yet."

For now, keep reading to see Zac's sweetest big brother moments.

Instagram
Bedtime Stories

Zac Efron posted this adorable photo of him reading a book to little sister Olivia in February 2023, writing on Instagram, "My valentine."

Instagram
Full Hearts

In a June 2021 Instagram post, Zac called Olivia a "little heartbreaker."

Instagram
Circus Fun

Zac took Olivia and his youngest brother, Henry, to the circus in June 2023.

Instagram
Family Time

The High School Musical alum visited Circus Vargas with his siblings and dad David Efron.

Instagram
The G.O.A.T.

Zac and his younger brother Dylan cuddled some baby goats in June 2018.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Baseball Bros

The older Efron brothers checked out a Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 24, 2016.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

Zac posted this brotherly photo in honor of Dylan's 31st birthday in February 2023, writing in the caption, "Here's to many more years of shared adventures and endless good times. Love ya!"

Instagram
Birthday Kiss

The actor shared an adorable moment with Olivia on her birthday in December 2022.

Instagram
Look of Love

"Happy bday lil sis," he captioned this sweet snap.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
High Five!

Zac greeted Dylan at the finish line when he ran the Nautica Malibu Traithalon in September 2016.

Instagram
Ride or Die

The Baywatch star rode bikes with Dylan during a sunny outing in Los Angeles in June 2017.

Instagram
Outdoorsmen

Zac and Dylan went camping in the family's new van in July 2017.

Instagram
Boys Will Be Boys

They're all in this together! Zac marked Dylan's birthday in February 2022 with a hilarious tribute, reading, "HBD lil bro! 30 years and we're still up to the same $&!+."

