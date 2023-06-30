Zac Efron Shares Rare Photo With Little Sister Olivia and Brother Henry During the Greatest Circus Trip

Watch : Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch

Zac Efron is coming alive with big brother duties.

Case in point? The Greatest Showman star's latest family outing in his hometown of San Luis Obispo, Calif.

On June 29, Zac shared a photo of himself carrying his 3-year-old sister Olivia and baby brother Henry in his arms during a visit to the greatest show: Circus Vargas. The High School Musical alum, 35, captioned the smiley snapshot on Instagram, "Showtime."

And you can bet on it that the Efron clan had a blast. As seen in a video posted to Instagram Stories, Zac and his siblings were in awe as they watched an aerial act from the crowd.

"Wow," exclaimed Zac, who was pictured with Olivia in his lap. Meanwhile, his dad, David Efron, was seen sitting with Henry as the group cheered on the performers.

The Baywatch actor's brother Dylan Efron, 31, also approved of the cute circus day, bopping to the top of the comments section with two heart emojis.