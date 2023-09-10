Stassi Schroeder Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Beau Clark

Watch : Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

The Clark household is officially covered in Stassi blue.

Stassi Schroeder has given birth to her second baby with husband Beau Clark. The little one joins big sister, Hartford, 2.

"MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches," Stassi wrote on Instagram Sept. 9, alongside photos of herself and the now-family of four at the hospital. "We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn't terrorize him."

On her Instagram Stories, she said she went into labor right after they picked Hartford up from her first day of preschool. Stassi also revealed the meaning behind her newborn son's name. "'Messer' is an old (like during the renaissance type of old) Italian form of address," she wrote, "which would be the equivalent of something like 'signore,' 'sir' or 'mister.'"

Back in March, the Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram to share the news of baby No. 2.

"Secrets stress me out," the 35-year-old wrote March 1, beneath a photo of herself cradling her baby bump with Hartford cuddled next to her. "Baby #2, I love you so much already."