Stassi Schroeder Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Beau Clark

The Clark household is officially covered in Stassi blue.
Stassi Schroeder has given birth to her second baby with husband Beau Clark. The little one joins big sister, Hartford, 2.
"MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches," Stassi wrote on Instagram Sept. 9, alongside photos of herself and the now-family of four at the hospital. "We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn't terrorize him."
On her Instagram Stories, she said she went into labor right after they picked Hartford up from her first day of preschool. Stassi also revealed the meaning behind her newborn son's name. "'Messer' is an old (like during the renaissance type of old) Italian form of address," she wrote, "which would be the equivalent of something like 'signore,' 'sir' or 'mister.'"
Back in March, the Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram to share the news of baby No. 2.
"Secrets stress me out," the 35-year-old wrote March 1, beneath a photo of herself cradling her baby bump with Hartford cuddled next to her. "Baby #2, I love you so much already."
On her Instagram Stories, Stassi went on to explain how she wanted to announce the pregnancy on her own terms. "I just had PTSD from when I was pregnant with Hartford," she shared, "and my pregnancy was leaked and I didn't have a say in any of that sh--t."
Stassi added that she spent months hiding this pregnancy, writing, "Now it's finally out there and I feel free. I'm just really f--king excited. I've wanted this so, so badly."
Beau also weighed in on becoming a two-time dad, posting his own sweet snap of the couple and Hartford looking at a sonogram of their baby on the way.
In addition, he shared a photo of himself placing his hand on Stassi's stomach, joking in the caption, "Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump."
Later in March, Stassi and Beau, 43, announced that they were expecting a boy.
"I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," she recalled on the couple's The Good The Bad The Baby podcast March 10. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. I don't know how to f–king explain it."
But these days, Stassi has one wish in mind for her newborn. As she shared in a June 12 Instagram post, "Manifesting a well-adjusted mama's boy."