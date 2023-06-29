1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Photo of Her Transformation After 180-Pound Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is showing off her new look following a difficult weight loss journey.
The star of TLC reality show 1000-Lb Sisters posted on her Instagram her first full-length photo on Instagram June 27. The mirror selfie comes one year after she lost more than 180 pounds. following treatment in weight loss rehab and later, through bariatric surgery.
Tammy, 36, is seen posing in front of a mirror in a floral maxi dress, without the help of her walking aid and oxygen tank.
The reality star documented her weight loss journey on 1000-Lb Sisters earlier this year and was seen on the show weighing in at 717 pounds, which she said was her heaviest weight. On a February episode, she weighed in at 534 pounds, surpassing a number that made her finally eligible for her bariatric surgery, which she underwent in a later episode.
"I'm like 14 pounds under my goal weight," she said in a confessional. "From over 700. That's a huge drop. I did that!"
She continued, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited—just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"
In a later episode, she underwent the weight loss surgery, which typically modifies the stomach and intestines to help treat obesity, per the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Afterward, Tammy said she was "excited to have a new chance on life," adding, "Just being able to travel and sit in an actual car seat or in an airplane—just get in an airplane."
While this marks the first time Tammy has shared a full-length pic of herself since her weight loss, she has showcased her new look in public before. This past March, she and sister and co-star Amy Slaton-Halterman visited Southern Indiana Combat Production, a premier mixed martial arts production.
The group shared photos of the two, with Tammy holding a large champion belt, on Facebook. One fan commented, "You go Tammy" and wished her well on her journey.
Meanwhile, Tammy has posted several close-up selfies along with messages of self-love. In May, she shared what she described as "6 beautiful photos of myself without filters."