1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Photo of Her Transformation After 180-Pound Weight Loss

TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters

Tammy Slaton is showing off her new look following a difficult weight loss journey.

The star of TLC reality show 1000-Lb Sisters posted on her Instagram her first full-length photo on Instagram June 27. The mirror selfie comes one year after she lost more than 180 pounds. following treatment in weight loss rehab and later, through bariatric surgery.

Tammy, 36, is seen posing in front of a mirror in a floral maxi dress, without the help of her walking aid and oxygen tank.

The reality star documented her weight loss journey on 1000-Lb Sisters earlier this year and was seen on the show weighing in at 717 pounds, which she said was her heaviest weight. On a February episode, she weighed in at 534 pounds, surpassing a number that made her finally eligible for her bariatric surgery, which she underwent in a later episode.

"I'm like 14 pounds under my goal weight," she said in a confessional. "From over 700. That's a huge drop. I did that!"