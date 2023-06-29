Gymshark's Huge Summer Sale Is Here: Score 60% Off Cult Fave Workout Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Attention! Attention! All workout fanatics and gym-goers! Gymshark is currently having a huge sale on a ton of their best styles, so now's your chance to stock up your workout wardrobe for the summer.
We all love Gymshark for its innovative designs with comfy and breathable materials and pieces that let you sweat with style. Having quality gym attire is super important to a smooth, focused workout, but those prices aren't always in budget. Luckily, Gymshark's summer sale has got you covered for any and all of your workout needs. If you prefer to workout in leggings, there are a ton of options with different patterns, fabrics, and detailings that you can choose from starting at $19. If you feel better in shorts, they've got a great variety too. Gymshark also has great deals on their popular sports bras as low as $10 so you can walk into the gym feeling nice and supported.
It's the 4th of July weekend which means a ton of sales are going live from your favorite brands, so don't forget to stop at Gymshark to take advantage of these amazing deals.
GS Power Original Leggings
These power original leggings let you focus on your workout and power it out all day long. The waistband is designed specially to "stay put" so you don't have to fuss about your pants as you exercise, and there's mesh inside the waistband for "strength and breathability."
Elevated Flared Leggings
Flared leggings are the hot topic right now, and you need to get in on it. The flare begins at the knee, and the waistband is thick for support. You can get this pair in three colors and for 60% off.
Crossover Leggings
If you're looking for a pair of leggings that have a little extra detailing to make your gym outfit stand out, this pair is what you need. The crossover design on the waist and ankles give it a nice "sophisticated style."
Pocket Leggings
When a piece of clothing has real, functional pockets, we can't help but lose our minds. Gymshark has taken your classic high-waisted leggings and added extra utility so that you can easily keep your phone or wallet with you wherever you go.
Pocket Shorts
You can also get those leggings in shorts form if you prefer because, honestly, everything should come with pockets.
Elevate All In One
This one piece has got it all, designed to make your workout and your workout outfit simple and straightforward. If you don't want to stress about what to wear to the gym, just throw this piece on and still go out looking cute.
Crossover Sports Bra
Gymshark has no shortage of nice sports bras, and this is just one option. This 40% off bra has light support, a mesh racerback, and pockets for removable cups. It also is available in eight cool colors.
Elevate Longline Sports Bra
Wearing a cute outfit is always a good motivation to actually get up and go to the gym. This sports bra has a really nice ruched detailing and cross back straps. It is also made with Gymshark's RLSE fabric which has recycled nylon that "balances support and stretch."
Longline Sports Bra
You can never go wrong with a classic sports bra. It's got a square neckline, removable cups, and medium support. This bra is great for layering or wearing as is, and it comes in a ton of colors.
Elevate Woven Jacket
This $75 jacket is now only $30! You'll definitely need this jacket for when you go out to the gym while it's cold or raining because it has a water-resistant finish. Plus, it's light so it won't weigh you down too much.
Rest Day Sweats Cropped Pullover
This sweater will become a staple in your wardrobe in and out of the gym. This cropped pullover is made with quality, heavy fabric to keep you warm and comfy. The mock turtle neck and "layered ribbed collar" makes it stand out from other crewnecks. It also comes in a few different colors.
Sweat Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top
This top is equipped with the fabric and designs from Gymshark's SWEAT collection that lets you crush your workout in style and comfort, especially with the drawstring hem. It comes in five bold colors.
Cotton Rib Midi Tank
This is a versatile, everyday top that you're going to want in your wardrobe this summer, and it's only $18. The ribbed fabric makes it comfy and flexible for all the summer activities ahead.
Whitney Eyelash Knit Midi Halter Top
Get this cute and cozy halter top which is from the last Gymshark x Whitney Simmons collection. You can wear it on rest day from the gym or dress it up for a nice outfit.
Vital Seamless 2.0 High Neck Midi Top
This high neck long sleeve top is for the gym-goers who love a good, intense workout without being bothered by their clothes. The light-weight fabric, mesh dots, "sweat-wicking tech", and seamless design make this top super comfy, breathable, and flexible.
Crossover Long Sleeve Crop Top
This long sleeve crop top is gym fashion at its finest. Workout in style with the cropped crossover hem and V-neckline.
Crossover Shorts
Complete the matching set with the crossover shorts. The crossover waist provides extra support and a slimming look.
Training Sweat Shorts
If you're looking for a pair of shorts for ultimate comfort, you need these sweat shorts. The "relaxed boxy fit and soft-cotton polyester blend" are perfect for a workout or chilling at home.
Sweat Seamless Shorts
These shorts are for your hardest, sweatiest training days. This pair has been designed with breathable fabrics and designs so that you can keep cool as you work out. The large ribbed waistband is made to provide ultimate support.
Legacy Ruched Tight Shorts
These are the ultimate workout shorts. This pair has a high and thick waistband for extra support, a ruched, drawstring side as a cute added detail, and comfy fabric.
