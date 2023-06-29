Boohoo Drops a Size-Inclusive Barbie Collab—and Yes, It's Fantastic

Kick off the summer with this perfectly pink Barbie-inspired capsule collection.

There is no such thing as too much, pink, right? That's always the case, but it's especially true right now since this is the summer of Barbie. The movie is on the way and there's no better way to prep than shopping. There are so many fantastic Barbie collaborations in homage to the pop culture icon's versatile sense of style.

The Barbie x Boohoo collection is fun, fearless, and affordable with prices from $8 to $65. The collab has 39 styles with an inclusive size range from 0-24. Come on, Barbie, let's go shopping before this Boohoo collaboration sells out.

Barbie x Boohoo Collection

Boohoo Barbie Printed Oversized Zip Through Hoody and Barbie Printed Jogger Short

This is the ultimate lounge set for summer. You'll live in this zip-up/shorts combo. 

$35
Sweatshirt
$16
Shorts

Boohoo Barbie All Over Diamante Slogan Sweat & Barbie All Over Diamante Slogan Jogger Short

Get cozy in this blinged out Barbie logo sweatshirt and shorts set. 

$35
Sweatshirt
$20
Shorts

Boohoo Barbie Velour Cropped Zip Through Jacket & Barbie Velour Wide Leg Jogger

Channel Y2K vibes with a velour zip-up and matching wide leg pants. Both pieces are also available in pink, of course.

$35
Zip-Up
$28
Joggers

Boohoo Barbie Slogan Printed Oversized Hoody & Barbie Slogan Printed Oversized Joggers

Kick back and relax in this oversized hoodie with matching sweats. That pink Barbie logo just pops against the comfy black fabric for a chic, sporty look.

$35
Sweatshirt
$28
Joggers

Boohoo Barbie Embroidered Rib Zip Through Track Top & Barbie Oversized Cargo Joggers

This isn't your standard lounge set. It has a ribbed fabric and an embroidered Barbie logo. The pants are the perfect hybrid of cargos and sweats. 

$20
Zip-Up
$40
Pants

Boohoo Barbie Printed Tote Bag

Carry all of your must-haves in this bright, pink tote.

$20
Boohoo

Boohoo Barbie Diamante Rib Racer Neck Vest

This rhinestone logo top is bringing early 2000s energy and we're here for it. You can also get one in white.

$15
Boohoo

Boohoo Barbie Car Graphic Oversized T-Shirt

Fan out with this oversized t-shirt adorned with Barbie in her pink car. The back has the Barbie logo and a big, pink heart.

$16
Boohoo

Boohoo Barbie Embroidered Sweat

Exude a collegiate vibe with this logo sweatshirt.

$28
Boohoo

Boohoo Barbie Slogan Printed Oversized T-Shirt

That pink Barbie logo will always be in style. This oversized, black t-shirt is a truly timeless addition to your wardrobe.

$15
Boohoo

Boohoo Barbie Crop Rugby Shirt

Cute means comfy with this cropped rugby shirt

$18
Boohoo

