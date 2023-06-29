Boohoo Drops a Size-Inclusive Barbie Collab—and Yes, It's Fantastic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There is no such thing as too much, pink, right? That's always the case, but it's especially true right now since this is the summer of Barbie. The movie is on the way and there's no better way to prep than shopping. There are so many fantastic Barbie collaborations in homage to the pop culture icon's versatile sense of style.
The Barbie x Boohoo collection is fun, fearless, and affordable with prices from $8 to $65. The collab has 39 styles with an inclusive size range from 0-24. Come on, Barbie, let's go shopping before this Boohoo collaboration sells out.
Barbie x Boohoo Collection
Boohoo Barbie All Over Diamante Slogan Sweat & Barbie All Over Diamante Slogan Jogger Short
Get cozy in this blinged out Barbie logo sweatshirt and shorts set.
Boohoo Barbie Printed Tote Bag
Carry all of your must-haves in this bright, pink tote.
Boohoo Barbie Diamante Rib Racer Neck Vest
This rhinestone logo top is bringing early 2000s energy and we're here for it. You can also get one in white.
Boohoo Barbie Car Graphic Oversized T-Shirt
Fan out with this oversized t-shirt adorned with Barbie in her pink car. The back has the Barbie logo and a big, pink heart.
Boohoo Barbie Embroidered Sweat
Exude a collegiate vibe with this logo sweatshirt.
Boohoo Barbie Slogan Printed Oversized T-Shirt
That pink Barbie logo will always be in style. This oversized, black t-shirt is a truly timeless addition to your wardrobe.
Boohoo Barbie Crop Rugby Shirt
Cute means comfy with this cropped rugby shirt.
