YouTuber Colleen Ballinger’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out After She Denies Grooming Claims

Watch : YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Apologizes for Racist Remarks

Joshua David Evans is adding his two cents.

After Colleen Ballinger, who amassed fame on YouTube through her cringeworthy alter ego Miranda Sings, issued a lengthy, ukulele-backed song in response to recent grooming allegations, her ex-husband shared his thoughts on the controversy.

"This behavior was my reality anytime I spoke up & disagreed with her actions & rhetoric during 2009-2016," Joshua tweeted on June 28. "I was gaslit too. I was made to feel like I was always the problem. Any pain I felt was an inconvenience and was belittled."

The 39-year-old, another popular YouTuber in the early 2010s who split from Colleen after just over a year of marriage and seven years together, then followed up with a clarification on where he stands on content creation.

"I have no desire to use this as a catalyst for a YouTube comeback," he added. "It's not a safe place for me. I'm past that. My voice is only here to help validate those that are hurting, nothing more. I have no need to make any money off of this. That is gross & not in my heart, whatsoever."

E! News has reached out to Colleen's team for comment but has not heard back.