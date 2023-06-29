Sabrina Carpenter Has the Best Response to Balloon Mishap During Her Concert

Can't blame a girl for trying, right?
The epic encore to Sabrina Carpenter's June 25 show at Melkweg in Amsterdam went slightly awry when dozens of red, heart-shaped balloons failed to release into the audience. Instead, as seen in videos shared on TikTok, the entire net and its contents fell on top of singer and her band as she belted out the final notes of her 2022 single "Because I Liked a Boy."
And like a true professional, Sabrina didn't miss a beat. Before taking a bow, the 24-year-old joked, "F--kin' hell, man."
Not only did the crowd roar with laughter, but fans on social media also applauded her candid response to the mishap.
"her reaction made it so much fun," one TikTok user wrote, while another remarked, "bless her man."
A third fan added, "it sucks, but I love her response."
However, according to several concertgoers, this was not the first onstage snafu involving balloons for Sabrina.
"Same thing happened in Boston," one shared, with others commented that her shows in Houston and Toronto also experienced the same snag.
Sabrina is currently on tour to support her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send.
When the Disney Channel alum first kicked off the concert series last fall, she sparked online buzz for name-dropping rumored ex Joshua Bassett—who was allegedly in a love triangle with Sabrina and Olivia Rodrigo—during the outro of her song "Nonsense."
"I've got a great personality but no t-ts," Sabrina quipped at her Oct. 15 concert in Los Angeles. "This song is not about Joshua Bassett."