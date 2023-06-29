Sabrina Carpenter Has the Best Response to Balloon Mishap During Her Concert

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Being Called "Homewrecker" in New Song

Can't blame a girl for trying, right?

The epic encore to Sabrina Carpenter's June 25 show at Melkweg in Amsterdam went slightly awry when dozens of red, heart-shaped balloons failed to release into the audience. Instead, as seen in videos shared on TikTok, the entire net and its contents fell on top of singer and her band as she belted out the final notes of her 2022 single "Because I Liked a Boy."

And like a true professional, Sabrina didn't miss a beat. Before taking a bow, the 24-year-old joked, "F--kin' hell, man."

Not only did the crowd roar with laughter, but fans on social media also applauded her candid response to the mishap.

"her reaction made it so much fun," one TikTok user wrote, while another remarked, "bless her man."

A third fan added, "it sucks, but I love her response."

However, according to several concertgoers, this was not the first onstage snafu involving balloons for Sabrina.