Why Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams Has Become More Private Since Her Split With Zac Clark

Life in the spotlight isn't always rosy.
Which is why Tayshia Adams has decided to keep her private life, well, more private these days.
"My life was pretty exposed at one point. Nothing was really my own," the former Bachelorette explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I think there's a lot of beauty in that because you create a community of people that really care about you, and want to see you do well, and root for you. But also, at the same time, it's not normal to have every aspect of your life out there."
It's a move Tayshia knows she's making for the right reasons.
"I had to take a step back because, I think as a human, you look for validation everywhere, and [it] just was becoming an unhealthy thing for me," she continued. "So, there are some aspects of my life that I like to keep a little bit private. When I'm ready to announce things, then I'll do it. But other than that, it's just a balance of what you're OK with."
Finding this threshold has been a journey—one Tayshia says has been influenced by having her love life play out in front of the world.
"I had a public relationship," noted the reality star—who got engaged to Zac Clark on her 2020 season of The Bachelorette only to split the following year. "So I think with that, it evolved with people involved and that's not very normal. And it's really hard to go through a public breakup as well. So I think that's probably made me a little bit more closed off to sharing every vulnerable aspect of my life—rightfully so. Just having a public relationship was a little taxing on me."
Perhaps that's why Tayshia is now staying tight-lipped on her relationship status after an April Instagram photo fueled speculation that she's dating Summer House's Luke Gulbranson.
Still, the 32-year-old has been sharing other aspects of her life with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. These include her travels, such as her trip to Dubai with her mom in January, her May getaway to Italy for fellow Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman's wedding and her recent trip to Greece as part of her paid partnership with Uber.
"We were able to drive around and see all these sights," Tayshia said, noting she traveled by Uber Taxi, Comfort and Boat. "Which is probably the best way to do it because I feel like walking around the entire city would do some miles on my shoes." And unlike those famed Bachelor dates, she very much enjoyed the food. "I don't think I've ever had so many Greek salads in my life," she added. "But I am now craving it, and it is on the menu for everything that I am having."
Also on the agenda: Making good on her New Year's vow to cherish every bit of what 2023 brings.
"I would say so," she told E! when asked if the year has been living up to her expectations. "I am honestly living life to the absolute fullest. I am doing what's best for me. I'm extremely happy right now....I'm really blessed with amazing partnerships and jobs and also just really good people that are surrounding me. So, I think it's living up to it, but we got six more months so…"
Fans will just have to stay tuned. But for now, it looks like things are coming up roses for Tayshia.