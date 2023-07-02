Why Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams Has Become More Private Since Her Split With Zac Clark

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Life in the spotlight isn't always rosy.

Which is why Tayshia Adams has decided to keep her private life, well, more private these days.

"My life was pretty exposed at one point. Nothing was really my own," the former Bachelorette explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I think there's a lot of beauty in that because you create a community of people that really care about you, and want to see you do well, and root for you. But also, at the same time, it's not normal to have every aspect of your life out there."

It's a move Tayshia knows she's making for the right reasons.

"I had to take a step back because, I think as a human, you look for validation everywhere, and [it] just was becoming an unhealthy thing for me," she continued. "So, there are some aspects of my life that I like to keep a little bit private. When I'm ready to announce things, then I'll do it. But other than that, it's just a balance of what you're OK with."