Melanie Lynskey Honors Former Costar Julian Sands After He's Confirmed Dead

Actor Julian Sands Found Dead Months After Going Missing

Melanie Lynskey is paying special tribute to her former co-star Julian Sands.

Days after the A Room with a View star was confirmed dead after going missing while on a hike on California's Mt. Baldy in January, the Yellowjackets actress reflected on getting to know and spending time with Sands, 65, while they worked on the 2002 miniseries Rose Red.

"Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000," Lynskey wrote on her Instagram page June 28, alongside a photo of the two dancing. "A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you."

The 46-year-old continued, "When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had."