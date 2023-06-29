Melanie Lynskey Honors Former Costar Julian Sands After He's Confirmed Dead

Melanie Lynskey is paying special tribute to her former co-star Julian Sands.
Days after the A Room with a View star was confirmed dead after going missing while on a hike on California's Mt. Baldy in January, the Yellowjackets actress reflected on getting to know and spending time with Sands, 65, while they worked on the 2002 miniseries Rose Red.
"Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000," Lynskey wrote on her Instagram page June 28, alongside a photo of the two dancing. "A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you."
The 46-year-old continued, "When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had."
Lynskey said she and Sands "became fast friends," while working on Stephen King's horror series.
"You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs," the Don't Look Up actress recalled. "You found out I'd never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned."
She noted that she also introduced Sands to important aspects of her life.
"In return, I played you the entirety of Dr. Dre's [album] 2001," she wrote, "made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do."
The actress continued, "You were gracious and patient and tons of fun. We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones."
Sands was confirmed dead June 27, five months after he went missing while hiking in the snow-covered San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California. A coroner positively identified human remains that other hikers found in the area as belonging to the actor.
Sands, who was also roles in the films Warlock and Arachnophobia, is survived by longtime wife Evgenia Citkowitz and his three adult children.
"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts," his family told The Independent in a June 24 statement, "with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."